A life sentence is cancel culture -- Rachel Peller

Don't like cancel culture? Then oppose life sentences.
We’ve all heard the cries against cancel culture -- it’s mob mentality and performative outrage that ruins an innocent person’s life. One opposing article in Forbes describes cancel culture as “a belief that you are no better than your worst moment no matter how young you were when you transgressed, even if it was an isolated incident.”
But did you know that people in Wisconsin can still be sentenced to life without parole -- including minors? It’s one of the ultimate forms of cancel culture. If we really believe that people are more than their worst moment, can’t we extend that sense of wholeness and complexity to people in prison?
It’s time we moved towards a system of accountability and repair -- not punishment for the sake of punishment. People change. Let’s create space for that to happen instead of canceling some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
Rachel Peller, Madison