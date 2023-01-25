'A' grade for Biden is unbelievable -- Michael Trzinski

A recent opinion column by Dean Baker, "Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term," made me ask, "Dude, what planet are you on?"

President Joe Biden's refusal to enforce immigration policy has allowed millions of illegal immigrants to cross the border, bringing in crime and drugs, namely fentanyl. He is the president, and it is his sworn duty to protect this country. Allowing illegal immigrant to enter does not do that.

Biden's restrictions and cancellations in the oil and gas industry created record-high gas prices in America in 2022.

Inflation -- due to Biden's policies -- was at a 40-year high and is still at high levels.

This president's son Hunter has had dealings and received millions of dollars from businesses in and with ties to the governments in counties such as China, Russia and Ukraine. This looks like "quid pro quo."

And then to top it off, classified documents were found in several places in Biden residences and offices. It is illegal for him to have them. And how many unauthorized people had access to them?

I’m not sure what Baker was smoking when he wrote that column. Maybe he and Hunter collaborated, who knows?

But if you think this country is doing well, you might be the one who is smoking.

Michael Trzinski, Port Edwards

The Mendota Marsh collection