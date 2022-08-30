A future without gas is possible -- Martin Knapp-Cordes

Thank you for featuring the article “ A path to renewability ” on the front page of the Aug. 21 Wisconsin State Journal. Here is my own experience with installing a heat pump in Madison, and it involves Susan Millar, who was featured in the article.

My heat pump project started in January 2021 with the goal of getting off gas. We had a heat pump in our townhouse in Maryland in the 1980s. I researched the current state of heat pumps. But when I contacted a local contractor in Madison, they wouldn’t install an electric backup system and insisted we keep our gas furnace as a backup. My wife knows Millar, and we got a referral from her. The system was installed in June 2022 and is running beautifully. We had Madison Gas and Electric shut off the gas to our unit soon after.