A few questions for those to dislike masks -- Allen Knop
To those who claim wearing a mask restricts their freedom as an American citizen, I would ask a couple of questions.

Do you have the right to drive through a school zone at 50 mph? Do you have the right to drive drunk? Do you have the right to ignore zoning regulations when you build? And to repeat the old Supreme Court decision: Do you have the right to shout fire in a crowed theater?

And the question that bugs me the most about many of the freedom rights people: Does a woman who is an American citizen have the right to make her own reproductive decisions?

Allen Knop, Madison

