A compromise for State Street -- Dan Kemp
Why not move the curbs on State Street closer together.

We could create one lane for buses, taxis and delivery vehicles to use as a one-way street. At the same time, we could add 6 feet to the sidewalks on each side.

Dan Kemp, Cross Plains

