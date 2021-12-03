A climate change 'Christmas Carol' -- Steve Reusser

Was it a dream, or were those visits from climate ghosts real?
With the "Ghost of Climate Past," we visited a past Wisconsin winter and saw smiling children making snow angels. Research hinted greenhouse gas emissions would warm the planet, but nothing seemed urgent.
Touring with the "Ghost of Climate Present" was distressing. The ghost took us to charred forests, parched land and rivers flooding streets. Young people with futures at stake were demonstrating for climate action.
When touring with the "Ghost of Climate Yet to Come," this ghost maintained a silent presence as he showed us frightening scenes of cities engulfed by the ocean and stranded refugees. We pleaded for an answer, “Can we change outcomes with action?"
To maintain a habitable planet, scientists estimate greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced 50% by 2030. Proposed "Build Back Better" legislation has incentives and tax credits for reducing carbon emissions. But one missing item would be a fee on carbon and a dividend to taxpayers. The other missing item may be senators and representatives with courage to respond.
Perhaps ghosts rattling chains in concert with our voices can scare up needed votes.
Thanks to ghostly ideas in “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.