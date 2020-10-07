A better president could reduce hate -- Debra Skyrms

As a mental health therapist, I am deeply concerned about the expression of hate in our country. It wasn’t always like this.
Unfortunately, we currently have a president who has fueled the flames of racism and made it acceptable to show hate toward others.
I remember when 9/11 occurred and some people were expressing anti-Muslim sentiments. President George W. Bush encouraged people to “treat each other with respect” and not show hate. His words had a huge effect on diminishing anti-Muslim behavior.
President Donald Trump has demonstrated if you don’t agree with someone, belittling and calling them names is acceptable behavior. This does not solve any problems -- it only alienates people.
The president also encourages violence. At a rally in Warren, Michigan, where supporters were roughing up a protester, he said, “If you do (hurt him), I’ll defend you in court, don’t worry about it.” At last week's presidential debate, he told the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, to “Stand back and stand by.” He refused to denounce them.
To solve our problems and unite us as a nation, we need a leader who will listen to others and build consensus for the common good.
Vote for Joe Biden.
Debra Skyrms, Neenah
