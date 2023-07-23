988 lifeline can help save lives

One year ago, the nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline switched to an easy three-digit phone number, 988, thanks to bipartisan legislation from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. The legislation is called the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act.

Now, anyone in the U.S. can call 988 for themselves or someone they care about to get free, confidential 24/7 support for a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis.

In Wisconsin, 988 has been a resounding success. We ranked second in the nation for increased call volume per capita this first year — averaging 6,000 calls per month. Early outcomes are impressive. When you call 988 a trained crisis counselor helps you to sort out what is happening and connects you with resources or services if needed. So far, 98% of the calls have been resolved over the phone. First responders were dispatched only 2% of the time – specifically when safety was a concern.

Spread the word. A recent National Alliance on Mental Illness public opinion poll showed 82% of Americans are not familiar with 988. Please share 988 with your friends, family, colleagues and your community. Reach out to your state and federal legislators and ask for their continued investment in this important lifesaving service.

Mary Kay Battaglia, Madison, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness in Wisconsin

Democrats let the tail wag the dog

The Democratic Party believes the tail should wag the dog.

People want a secure southern border, but the current administration refuses to secure it — not because they aren’t able to, they simply feel it’s politically inconvenient to do so.

People want to feel safe in their neighborhoods or commuting to and from work. But instead they live in fear of being assaulted by serial criminals who fearlessly prey on innocent citizens, or burglarized and carjacked. These criminals terrorize with impunity — not because it’s suddenly legal to do so, but because progressive district attorneys decline to prosecute them, or release them with a slap on the wrist.

Parents want their children to receive a good education. But despite spending hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars annually on public schools, 1 in 3 students can’t read, write or do basic math at grade level. Parents who have the audacity to question what is being done to reverse these underwhelming trends are told to mind their own business. It’s more important to teach children about gender identity and transition surgery options.

It’s time for the dog to wag the tail again.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

Drunken driving is lawmakers’ fault

A Blooming Grove resident this week was charged with drunken driving for the 11th time, which is sad and alarming.

Allowing him access to motor vehicles after more than a few infractions, no less 10 prior offenses, is an unconscionable insult to the citizens of Dane County and the state. Why he was not behind bars but behind the wheel is a question that demands an answer.

There is a push to make bartenders liable for patrons who are obviously inebriated and then get in the driver’s seat. Perhaps it is our spineless legislators who should be held responsible instead, since it is their failure to protect innocent people with meaningful, stringent legal controls that has resulted in hundreds of drunken driving deaths in Wisconsin in just the last couple years.

So what are the chances that our elected officials will make themselves accountable for their own actions, or rather inactions? I believe those chances range from “slim” to “none,” the same chances I’d give most of our elected officials if asked to produce tangible evidence of a conscience.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

Wisconsin needs red-flag laws now

The front-page State Journal coverage on Tuesday of two murdered police officers in northern Wisconsin both saddened and angered me. I was sad for the two fallen officers and their families, and I was angry for the absence of Wisconsin red-flag laws that could have prevented this and other tragedies.

I am not angry at Glenn Perry, who is accused of killing the officers and was clearly not in his right mind. He made no secret about his desire to kill cops. Family as well as a former girlfriend wanted him committed. What angers me is that a person so clearly deranged was allowed to stockpile guns, including assault rifles. Perry allegedly killed the two police officers with an M-15, a version of the AR-15, an assault weapon.

Perry should never have had these weapons.

There are levels of culpability. Perry is not responsible. I would instead blame the Republican Party and its perpetual pandering to its base. The vast majority of Wisconsinites want reasonable gun laws, such as red flag laws. I hope this senseless killing will spur Republican leaders to show some leadership — right now — on this issue.

Donna Silver, Madison

Top sports moments needed more women

I have been reading with interest the series on the top 10 UW sports moments for the academic year 2022-2023.

It has been good to see positive stories about the success of women’s volleyball, enthusiasm for that team and other women’s athletic teams, and most importantly the UW-Madison women’s national hockey championship, which received the No. 2 ranking. That said, it is somewhat disappointing to see the No. 1 story is the end of former football coach Paul Chryst’s tenure with UW.

While football, men’s hockey and other sports deserve attention, no fewer than three of those 10 spots associated with the football program’s transition. The football program understandably garners a large amount of attention and has had significant past success, of which UW fans can be proud, similar to men’s hockey. But when transitioning men’s teams overshadow equal or greater success by women’s team, as well as the individuals and coaches on those women’s teams, it seems like a missed opportunity.

It would have been refreshing to see a story touting Mark Johnson’s historical success as the winningest coach in UW’s history, as well as the achievements of the women hockey players he coaches at No. 1.

Daniel Grant, Middleton

Schools can’t be run like businesses

One of the most misguided and inane concepts held by conservatives is the idea that if only schools were businesses, then everything wrong with schools would disappear. They think schools should compete against one another, and “failing” schools should be allowed to close.

If you truly believe in the American ideal of a well-educated citizenry, then all schools must succeed and all children (not just our family’s children) must thrive. The concept that we are wasting taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars on struggling schools completely misses the point of why schools even exist in the first place. We fund schools for betterment of all Wisconsinites specifically and Americans in general.

We must put forth the effort to leave no child behind because ultimately that effort helps us all. For example, if a private school accepts public money, why can it exclude children who have special education needs? Here is a business model that rips off taxpayers in general by refusing to educate all.

Vouchers to support a variety of school models make sense. But vouchers which help one group of children at the expense of another group of children do not. Raising state funding to lower local funding would help us all.

James Lister, Middleton

Rudi is emotional support companion

I am writing on behalf of Rudi the pig, whose potential eviction from Madison was highlighted in the State Journal on Wednesday.

It is very disturbing that self-appointed people take it on themselves to report neighbors who are living peacefully and are not presenting any problems to society.

My suggestion is to have Rudi classified as an emotional support animal in the hope of keeping the Niedenthal family together. Our pets are family members.

Jenny Cox, Madison

Paster is right on medicinal changes

I wish to relate an incident that underscores what Dr. Zorba Paster wrote in his column in last Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal about the change in demands on physicians’ time and energy.

In 1934, I was the tallest girl in my eighth-grade class at Berryville State Graded School in Kenosha County. My father was a slender 6 feet, and I feared that I would grow to near his height.

I went to see our family doctor, Dr. Ripley, whose office was in his home on 60th Avenue in Kenosha. I did not ask permission of my parents to do this. I had no appointment. I went to his office where he greeted me and took me in.

I asked him to give me something that would halt my growth. That lovely man told me that tall women wear clothes better than short women, and that we must accept the bodies God has given us.

Dr. Paster is right. Medical care has changed, and it behooves each of us to do our part to help our doctors as they help us.

Patricia Krueger, Middleton