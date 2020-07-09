747 inspired pride in our nation -- James Crubaugh

On July 2, 2020, Boeing announced the end of production for the "queen of the skies," the Boeing 747.
On July 19, 1969, I landed at McCord Air Force Base in Washington state on my return flight from Vietnam. As we were landing, our emotions of being home soon were replaced with "wows" as our eyes were drawn to the huge and different looking plane in its initial days of testing doing "touch and go" landing on an adjoining area of the field, a test runway for Boeing. The pride in that plane was highlighted in whoops and hollers as we watched the 747 while we waited on the tarmac for customs.
As if that wasn't enough of an emotional roller coaster, the very next day, July 20, the U.S. astronauts landed on the moon. I remember watching intently in the day room of our Army company area with a few of the other guys who flew in with me. Again, whoops and hollers were the day's activities.
And here we are in 2020, watching online videos of college students who don't even seem to know what Independence Day stands for.
My God in heaven, help.
James Crubaugh, Princeton
