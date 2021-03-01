$40 wheel tax is funding rapid buses -- Chuck Friedrichs

Monday's front page story "Metro Transit soliciting input on coming changes" was about promoting the proposed Madison bus rapid transit service. The article noted the $160 million project includes financing by way of $107 million in federal money and $35 million in local borrowing.

What wasn't mentioned was the $40 per car "wheel tax" that city of Madison automobile users are now required to pay annually. The Oct. 30, 2019, State Journal article "City passes $40 wheel tax" stated: "Projected to generate $7.9 million annually, the wheel tax will improve Metro Transit service — and particularly advance bus rapid transit. Many council members have said they consider the tax regressive, hitting low-income residents harder than those who are better off."