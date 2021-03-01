$40 wheel tax is funding rapid buses -- Chuck Friedrichs

Monday's front page story "Metro Transit soliciting input on coming changes" was about promoting the proposed Madison bus rapid transit service. The article noted the $160 million project includes financing by way of $107 million in federal money and $35 million in local borrowing.
What wasn't mentioned was the $40 per car "wheel tax" that city of Madison automobile users are now required to pay annually. The Oct. 30, 2019, State Journal article "City passes $40 wheel tax" stated: "Projected to generate $7.9 million annually, the wheel tax will improve Metro Transit service — and particularly advance bus rapid transit. Many council members have said they consider the tax regressive, hitting low-income residents harder than those who are better off."
I don't mind paying taxes for services, including those paid for buying and operating a motor vehicle. And I'm not against bus service, even as expensive as it is per rider. But I'm sure I'm not alone in feeling it is very unfair to have all car owners pay for additional 60-foot-long buses rapidly flying down busy streets -- buses they will most likely never use.