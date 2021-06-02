 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
37th Assembly District is rigged -- Martha Rule
0 comments

37th Assembly District is rigged -- Martha Rule

  • 0

To observe the sad impacts of gerrymandering please see the upcoming special election in the 37th Assembly District.

I live, work and raise kids in the this district. With our proximity to Madison, you may be surprised to learn I live in a Republican stronghold at the Assembly and state Senate and U.S. House levels.

In this special election, eight GOP candidates, one Democrat and one independent are running because it is a sham election, predesigned for a GOP win. If you live here, you know it's a "purple" area full of moderates with some outspoken liberals and conservatives as well. Our state government should reflect that with competitive races.

We all work hard to pay our taxes and support our communities. The GOP candidates clambering to represent me in Madison are happily participating in this scheme because they see an easy win and subsequent reelections. They saw how easy it was for now state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, after the maps were redrawn. This situation is mirrored across the state, and it does not reflect the views of Wisconsinites.

These Republican candidates running in the June 15 primary, with one advancing to the July 13 special election, don't have the integrity to lead. If you value representative democracy, you should not support them.

Martha Rule, Columbus 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics