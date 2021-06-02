37th Assembly District is rigged -- Martha Rule

To observe the sad impacts of gerrymandering please see the upcoming special election in the 37th Assembly District.
I live, work and raise kids in the this district. With our proximity to Madison, you may be surprised to learn I live in a Republican stronghold at the Assembly and state Senate and U.S. House levels.
In this special election, eight GOP candidates, one Democrat and one independent are running because it is a sham election, predesigned for a GOP win. If you live here, you know it's a "purple" area full of moderates with some outspoken liberals and conservatives as well. Our state government should reflect that with competitive races.
We all work hard to pay our taxes and support our communities. The GOP candidates clambering to represent me in Madison are happily participating in this scheme because they see an easy win and subsequent reelections. They saw how easy it was for now state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, after the maps were redrawn. This situation is mirrored across the state, and it does not reflect the views of Wisconsinites.