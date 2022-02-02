2nd Amendment has been misinterpreted -- Mike Bunch

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to end gun violence. The fatal shooting of a police officer has gripped not only his city's residents but people over the United States.
This shooting is the result of the most consequential misinterpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution by the U.S. Supreme Court in American history.
In 1939, the Supreme Court upheld the prosecution of two men who had violated the National Firearms Act by transporting an unregistered sawed-off shotgun across state lines. They wrote in a unanimous opinion, “We cannot say that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear such an instrument.”
A well-regulated militia means just that. It’s well organized and practices gun use that is consistent with armed forces training.
But in the most controversial misinterpretation of the Second Amendment, the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote the 2008 decision for the District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess firearms.
Mayor Adams is fighting not only gun violence. He’s fighting this enormous misinterpretation of the Second Amendment.
Mike Bunch, Washburn