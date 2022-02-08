 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor

2022 candidates must meet demands -- Nathan Relles

This election year is important, and we the American people have some demands that must be met. Since nobody else is willing to lay these demands out, I would like to start. We demand:

  • Anyone who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, along with their friends in the U.S. Congress, be punished to the full extent of the law.
  • An end to negotiation with terrorists, both foreign and domestic.
  • Action to prevent further destruction of our environment and a focus on green energy initiatives.
  • Politicians no longer be allowed to own stock.
  • Salary caps for all politicians.
  • Wealth taxes and an end to corporate welfare scams and corporate personhood.
  • No more public funding for professional sports stadiums.
  • Internet neutrality.
  • An end to gerrymandered legislative districts.

If Democrats continue to fail on these fronts, we will recall and replace all of them right up to the president.

Nathan Relles, Madison

