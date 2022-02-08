2022 candidates must meet demands -- Nathan Relles

This election year is important, and we the American people have some demands that must be met. Since nobody else is willing to lay these demands out, I would like to start. We demand:
- Anyone who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, along with their friends in the U.S. Congress, be punished to the full extent of the law.
- An end to negotiation with terrorists, both foreign and domestic.
- Action to prevent further destruction of our environment and a focus on green energy initiatives.
- Politicians no longer be allowed to own stock.
- Salary caps for all politicians.
- Wealth taxes and an end to corporate welfare scams and corporate personhood.
- No more public funding for professional sports stadiums.
- Internet neutrality.
- An end to gerrymandered legislative districts.
If Democrats continue to fail on these fronts, we will recall and replace all of them right up to the president.
Nathan Relles, Madison