2020 may be the 'very worst' year -- George Savage

It is already a cliché that 2020 was the worst year and that 2021 can only get better.
But was 2020 really one of the worst years in our history?
My list of some of the other “worst year” contenders includes:
- 1861-1865: The Civil War years.
- 1876: The contested Tilden-Hayes election and the end of Reconstruction.
- 1918: The start of the Spanish flu, with 500,000 to 850,000 deaths in this country.
- 1934: The Dust Bowl and heart of the Great Depression (other years could be chosen for this as well).
- 1941-1945: Our involvement in World War II.
- 1968: The worst year of the Vietnam War, the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy.
- 2001: 9/11 and its aftermath.
- 2008: The Great Recession.
People may quibble with this list, but it suggests some contenders for the “worst year.” As horrifying as these past years have been, 2020 could seriously contend for the distinction of being the “very worst.”
This year we have had a pandemic (over 300,000 dead), the killing of George Floyd (and the exposure of systemic racism), and the undermining of democracy by politicians and millions of election deniers.
Surely 2021 will be better.
Wishing all a happier New Year.