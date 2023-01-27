1849 abortion law takes us backward -- Rebecca Kurtz

I wonder what government officials and judges were thinking when they decided to do away with women's right to control their own bodies.

Wisconsin’s abortion law dates back to 1849. This is the approximate birth year of my great-grandmother. My grandmother was born in 1880, my mom in 1912, and I was born in 1943. This means that my granddaughters will have the same right to control their own body as their great-great-great-grandmother.

Think carefully about what you want. Missouri is requiring women to have their arms covered when they work in their statehouse. Next, will women be required to have their heads and faces covered? Look at the women of Iran and Afghanistan. Is it the fate of Wisconsin’s wives, daughters and granddaughters.

Wisconsin’s motto should be changed from "Forward" to "Backward."

Rebecca Kurtz, Middleton

