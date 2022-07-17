1849 abortion law ignores science -- Laura Flood

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has turned this country on its head. And Wisconsin is among the worst, with a law from 1849 on the books.

Our law has not kept up with the science, nor our morals. Our laws suggest a father isn't responsible for anything until the baby's live birth, but the mother is responsible from the moment of conception, leaving pregnant women without financial support needed during this time.

Babies don't magically enter the world without the mother incurring significant costs. The broad-based law does not allow for the science of ectopic pregnancies (in 1849, those women just died), pregnancies from incest (even in my childhood, people turned a blind eye) or pregnancies from in-vitro fertilization with too many viable fertilized eggs.

I am no fan of abortion. I simply feel the laws don't take into account the myriad reasons a woman might seek abortion, and again leave women high and dry. If we can't force someone to have a COVID vaccine, and fights break out for having to wear a mask, how can we invade someone's privacy and body and demand how she will live the rest of her life?

Laura Flood, Verona