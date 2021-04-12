041321-wsj-opn-letters

Regardless of how effective one thinks masks and social distancing may be, wearing a mask today communicates one thing above all else: respect. This is essential yet sadly uncommon.
This epidemic, despite its immense consequences, has granted us an opportunity to show respect to ourselves and others by following simple guidelines to help slow its spread. It’s no secret our country was sharply divided long before COVID-19. But now that we’re all in this together, maybe we could start uniting again to mend those ties we had so ruthlessly frayed in prior years.
Instead, a sizable portion of our country has chosen to politicize what should have been a non-issue. In favor of personal convenience, they avoid such a taxing notion as respect.
It seems whenever I walk into a gas station, some people are still not wearing masks. Whether out of forgetfulness or entitlement, or even a legitimate medical condition (in which case, please say so), these people nevertheless disrespect their fellow humans. Even if one is in perfect health, it shouldn’t dissuade them from giving respect to those who aren’t.
COVID-19 was our test as a nation to be respectful, and we have failed.
Chris Reierson, Stoughton