Your life, your democracy and so much more to be thankful for today

The younger generations are showing promise. Be thankful for them. They are embracing technology and entrepreneurism. They are bringing optimism and creativity to tough challenges such as climate change.

Be thankful for the calm following last week’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. Our nation was split on the verdict. Yet most people respected the jury’s decision, based on the law — even if we didn’t like the result. The courts, not violence in the streets, is how we settle disputes.

The pandemic has caused many of us to think more about what is truly important, and what we really want to do with our lives. That has been an unexpected blessing. Time spent with family and friends is more precious now. Many families were freed from hectic schedules to enjoy the simpler things in life, including more time outdoors. Some of us have changed jobs, eager to find more rewarding paths or to chase a dream.

Think beyond COVID today and truly be thankful for all of the riches in your life — not money or status, but the work and people you love.