More than 6 million people watched the United States’ first match and victory of the women’s World Cup last weekend in New Zealand.

So did 500 boisterous fans at a watch party at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Viewership on Fox, Telemundo and other broadcast and streaming services nearly doubled from the women’s team’s first match in the World Cup four years ago, according to the Nielsen ratings agency. And the excitement will only swell in the coming weeks as the two-time defending champions seek their third straight World Cup trophy.

USA! USA!

Significantly, the prize money for the women’s preeminent soccer tournament has nearly quadrupled to $110 million since four years ago. Yet the winnings remain just a quarter of what the World Cup paid its male competitors and teams last year, according to CNN.

The audience and payouts show how far women’s sports have come — and how far they still have to go, in part because of sexism.

Yet the possibilities are tantalizing, especially in Madison.

Breese Stevens already hosts Forward Madison FC, the popular flamingo-themed soccer team that plays in the men’s third-division USL League One. In May, the owners of Forward Madison and the Madison Mallards summer collegiate baseball team announced they are pursuing a first-division women’s soccer team as part of a USL Super League expansion.

Sure, it can get cold in Madison in late fall and early spring, when some of the matches would be played. USL plans to follow a traditional August to June soccer season, with a long break over the holidays in the winter.

But falling temperatures don’t stop fans from filling Camp Randall Stadium in Madison or Lambeau Field in Green Bay for American football. Wisconsin sports fanatics are hearty and a little nuts. Moreover, UW-Madison is the only school in the country to draw more than 8,000 fans for three different women’s sports programs. That includes 16,833 people at the Kohl Center last fall for volleyball.

With so much interest in women’s sports in Madison, the biggest challenge may not be filling seats as much as finding enough of them. Breese Stevens’ capacity of about 5,000 and would need to expand. The team, which doesn’t have a name yet, also would need an indoor practice space, which the potential owners and city officials are diligently exploring.

Madison should do everything it can to make the team happen. The same goes for League One Volleyball’s planned team in Madison. League One announced in April that the Madison area will host a professional women’s team as soon as next year. It’s even possible that Lauren Carlini, arguably the greatest player in UW volleyball history, could be on the roster.

A half century after Title XI prohibited discrimination based on sex in school sports and activities, female teams and athletes continue to rise. The World Cup this summer — and the United States’ bid for a three-peat championship — will only increase attention and enthusiasm.

The women who play pro soccer at Breese Stevens are expected to earn two to three times more than the men of Forward Madison. That’s because the women’s team would be top tier.

Madison should keep the momentum going as women’s sports go big time, entertaining the masses while inspiring our daughters and granddaughters to pursue their dreams.