Wisconsin's ancient abortion law absolutely must go

Wisconsin badly needs to update its ancient and long-dormant law banning abortions with virtually no exception.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this summer — which appears likely, according to a leaked draft of the decision — Wisconsin will be stuck with a law from 1849 that even many social conservatives are uncomfortable with.

The Republican-run Legislature doesn’t appear willing to address this looming injustice for women, which is disturbing. If it doesn’t, then the GOP will be to blame for the chaos that unfolds. Republicans will be the reason long-established rights for women are erased in an instant — rights that several Republican-nominated justices had agreed were “settled law“ during their confirmations in recent years.

Some 85 men approved Wisconsin’s abortion ban in 1849 — 70 years before women could vote. The outdated statute, criminalizing the “willful killing of an unborn quick child,” hasn’t been in effect since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in 1973. The only clear exception to Wisconsin’s ban is if the mother’s life is at risk.

Even if a woman is raped — even if a girl is a victim of incest — the old law would prevent an abortion. It could prevent emergency contraception and, some fear, risk new restrictions on birth control. The old law punishes violators (though not the mother) with as many as six years in prison, a fine as high as $10,000, or both.

Legalizing abortion hasn’t led to more abortions — just the opposite. Over the last half century since Roe v. Wade, abortions and teen pregnancies have dramatically fallen, thanks in part to better sex education and access to birth control. Abortions in Wisconsin decreased from 20,819 in 1981 to 6,430 in 2020, according to the state Department of Health Services. Teen pregnancies in Wisconsin dropped from nearly 45 per 1,000 teenage girls in 1991 to less than 12 per 1,000 today.

Abortions also are occurring earlier in pregnancy. Eighty-eight percent of abortions in Wisconsin were induced within the first trimester in 2020, and 39% were nonsurgical, according to state health officials.

All of that represents significant progress, especially for the six in 10 Wisconsinites who say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to Marquette Law School polls. Republicans at the statehouse should listen to the public, rather than catering to the GOP’s judgmental extremes. Abortion is never an easy decision, even if sometimes it is the best choice for a pregnant woman.

If Wisconsin’s antiquated abortion law is enforced again — as soon as this summer — women could still travel to neighboring Illinois or Minnesota for an abortion. But traveling can be difficult and expensive for low-income women. It shouldn’t be required to obtain a widely accepted health care procedure.

Most Democratic lawmakers say they’ll fight to protect abortion rights, which is welcome. Unfortunately, most Republican representatives have shown little sympathy for struggling and desperate women. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says he isn’t even sure if his colleagues would tweak the 1849 law to allow exceptions for rape and incest.

They absolutely should — and negotiate further conditions for legal abortions in a bipartisan bill that Gov. Tony Evers can sign.

For political reasons during a tough reelection campaign, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has tried to downplay the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned: “It’s not going to be that big a change,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Yes, it is.

Johnson questioned whether the old law would actually go into effect, given legal challenges. But the 4-3 conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has shown little interest in bucking the pro-life groups that helped elect them.

Already, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has said it would stop providing abortions if Roe is overturned and the old law is enforced. That could lead to lawyers hatching legal advice in emergency rooms, delaying the ability of doctors to provide care.

The 1849 statute should be quickly repealed, with a bipartisan agreement for legal yet limited abortions becoming law this summer.

Editor’s note: Janine Geske, a member of our community editorial board, did not participate in the formation of this editorial because of work she does with community groups moderating discussions around this topic.

