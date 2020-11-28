Wisconsin should be the next state to legalize marijuana

As Madison’s new ordinance reflects, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned, marijuana use by teenagers can harm their developing brains. That’s why Madison doesn’t allow consumption by anyone younger than 18, and bars cannabis within 1,000 feet of schools and on school buses. Driving high is dangerous, which is why Madison prohibits marijuana use in motor vehicles that are operating.

But when it comes to adults, legalizing and regulating the sale and possession of small amounts of marijuana in Wisconsin will solve more problems than it creates. The drug hasn't caused surges in crime and addiction in states that have allowed it for medical and recreational use. Instead, it has pulled in tens of millions of dollars in revenue for governments while letting grownups use a substance less harmful than alcohol.