'Wisconsin nice' means 6 feet apart to combat COVID-19

The collective goal must be to minimize exposure so our health care system isn’t overwhelmed. Italy should serve as a stark warning of what can happen if we don’t act swiftly to get ahead of COVID-19’s spread. Italian society has come to a standstill, with few venturing outside, hospitals filled, and exhausted health workers facing the nightmare of rationing care. In a single day, Italy reported 368 deaths from the virus.

Modern medicine and digital communication can better protect the public than during past pandemics. Wisconsin has some of the best health care providers in the world. Most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization, and the young seem resilient.

Yet we all have a role to play to ease the misery that COVID-19 can inflict, particularly on older adults and others with weaker immune systems. Let’s limit our movements and what we touch — not only for our own protection, but to help safeguard our parents, grandparents and other high-risk people we love.

If you do run a fever or develop a cough with difficulty breathing, call your health care provider before driving to a clinic or emergency room. (The UW Health COVID-19 hotline is 608-720-5300.) Those who might have the virus should enter health facilities using designated entrances.