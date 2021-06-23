When even Robin Vos is skeptical of Donald Trump's conspiracies, it's time to shut down the circus

“We had to do a lot of convincing to get the approval from the speaker to go on the trip,” Murphy told WTAQ-FM last week. “He made fun a little bit of the whole bamboo ballot issue, which I think that at the end of the day was really a nonissue and is just what’s being used by the other side to discredit this kind of thing.”

The Arizona audit — appropriately dubbed a “fraudit” on social media — won’t be completed until later this summer by Cyber Ninjas, an unqualified and provocatively named company whose top executive is a Trump supporter.

Most telling is that the Republican-run Arizona Senate launched this witch hunt for fake ballots in late April over objections from local Republican officials in Maricopa County. The local GOP officials warned that the effort would undermine trust in elections and defame election workers. Arizona senators nonetheless pressed ahead, using a legislative subpoena to seize the county’s ballots and voting machines.