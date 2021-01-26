What's this? Cooperation at the state Capitol? More, please

LeMahieu touted limited liability protections the bill grants to businesses, schools, governments and health providers. Many business owners and service organizations fear costly legal expenses if someone claims to get COVID-19 at their facilities or events. The bill also continues to waive a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until spring. Evers had wanted the waiver extended until summer.

The proposal didn't go far enough for some senators on the left and the right. That's to be expected of any compromise.

What's important now is making progress and getting this reasonable deal done.

But it takes three to tango at the statehouse. And Assembly Republican leaders fault the Senate for supposedly caving to the governor's demands.

To the contrary, securing legal protections for nervous business owners, schools and nonprofits was a top GOP priority to help the economy.