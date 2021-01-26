What's this? Cooperation at the state Capitol? More, please

The first major bipartisan proposal to address COVID-19 in nine months at the state Capitol deserves swift Assembly approval.
The Democratic governor and the Republican-run Senate recently compromised on a solid package of health measures targeting the deadly pandemic.
The Senate voted 29-2 for the COVID-19 relief bill. Gov. Tony Evers quickly pledged to sign it, saying he was grateful to work with new Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on the effort.
Neither side got everything it wanted. Yet the proposal will do a lot of good -- if only the GOP-led Assembly would stop complaining and pass this needed dose of relief.
The package ensures insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations under Medicaid and SeniorCare. It reimburses hospitals for more COVID-related care. It encourages college students to volunteer for pandemic-related work. State agencies could seek up to $100 million in supplemental funding from the Legislature's budget committee.
Gov. Evers calls the legislation a "good start" and is willing to take what he can get now. But he's also accepting some Republicans demands.
LeMahieu touted limited liability protections the bill grants to businesses, schools, governments and health providers. Many business owners and service organizations fear costly legal expenses if someone claims to get COVID-19 at their facilities or events. The bill also continues to waive a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until spring. Evers had wanted the waiver extended until summer.
The proposal didn't go far enough for some senators on the left and the right. That's to be expected of any compromise.
What's important now is making progress and getting this reasonable deal done.
But it takes three to tango at the statehouse. And Assembly Republican leaders fault the Senate for supposedly caving to the governor's demands.
To the contrary, securing legal protections for nervous business owners, schools and nonprofits was a top GOP priority to help the economy.
At the same time, some of the Assembly demands never had a chance of clearing the governor's desk, such as micromanaging local school boards and public health officials. Assembly leaders are right that more schools should be offering in-person classes as an option. But requiring school boards to vote every two weeks to stick with virtual learning would be a nuisance and violate local control.
COVID-19 cases are falling in Wisconsin but still high, with about 1,500 more confirmed cases every day. More than 5,700 people have died in Wisconsin from the disease, with dozens of additional deaths every day.
Public health and our economy are at stake. If the vast majority of senators from both political parties can agree with the governor on this solid package, then Speaker Robin Vos and his GOP colleagues in the Assembly should be able to support it, too.