We lost a great man and colleague in Wayne Strong

For the first time in nearly a year, Wayne Strong’s name doesn’t appear in the State Journal’s masthead, which lists the members of our editorial board.

Strong died Monday. He was 62.

We will miss his infectious smile, thoughtful insights and passion for improving our community. He brought a wisdom to our editorial board discussions that broadened our perspectives and inspired State Journal editorials about young people, schools, race, justice and more.

Strong believed people were basically good and wanted to be good. He lived his life that way, which is why it felt so good to be around him.

Strong mentored two generations of boys and girls through the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleader Program. He loved being called “coach” and was a fixture at Penn Park, promoting community pride, self-esteem, teambuilding, discipline and physical fitness.

A former Madison police officer who retired as a lieutenant after 24 years of service, Strong advocated for community policing to keep people safe while demanding law enforcement do more to stop discrimination, deescalate conflict and understand mental illness.

Strong was one of the city’s first school-based police officers. He believed strongly that getting to know students and staff as an officer walking the halls was the best way to understand and defuse trouble.

When an East High mom who opposed police officers in schools disagreed with Strong on social media about a State Journal editorial he had posted, Strong met in person with her. After a cordial discussion, they still didn’t agree. But they understood each other’s perspectives much better than before.

Strong’s gracious personality was disarming. His respect for differing views and a civil dialogue were contagious. He knew that the more you listen to others, the more they will listen to you — and the more likely both sides will find some agreement.

Strong never missed an editorial board meeting without letting us know he might be late. He often picked up his grandson before our semimonthly discussions, relaying funny anecdotes with pride.

So when we didn’t see Strong on Tuesday to discuss possible editorials about gun legislation, election integrity and more, something seemed off. Our conversations weren’t as robust without him. Filling his seat on our board will be a challenge.

Strong ran for Madison School Board, losing by less than 1 percentage point in 2013. He never gave up trying to improve public education, particularly for disadvantaged and struggling children. He served on school panels. He was involved in his neighborhood, at his church and on the UW-Madison campus. He was part of the state racial disparities task force that led to historic police reforms in Wisconsin. He connected our news organization to sources we didn’t have before.

Most important, Strong modeled community involvement in pursuit of progress. He sought a better world. We will miss his voice and strive to follow his noble example.

