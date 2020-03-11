Wash your hands and keep your head as the coronavirus nears

It’s starting to get scary. A third person has tested positive to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, including two in Dane County.

The new coronavirus appears to have a significantly higher death rate than influenza, scientists tell us, and it poses the greatest risk to the elderly. Yet the death toll remains low, compared to seasonal flu, and children appear resilient. Most people who catch COVID-19 experience mild symptoms.

So don’t panic. But definitely do take sensible precautions.

Most important: Wash your hands. Cover coughs and sneezes. Clean hard surfaces. Try not to wipe your nose or touch your face. If you’re sick, stay home. If you have a fever and shortness of breath, call your doctor.

A little prevention can go a long way toward keeping COVID-19 at bay.

So will clear communication from political leaders and health officials.