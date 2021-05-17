Want normal school in Madison area this fall? Vaccinate your kids now

The power to return our students to full-time, in-person classes across Wisconsin doesn’t rest with the governor, public health officials or local school boards.
More than anyone, parents are now the ones who control what happens.
That’s because parents get to decide whether to vaccinate themselves and their children from COVID-19.
We all need to get our shots — including students 12 and older — so schools can reopen the way they used to be, before we lost more than a year of quality instruction to the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials last week authorized the two-shot Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15. Older teens were already eligible for COVID vaccines, as are all adults.
The science is clear: Vaccination prevents serious illness and death from the novel coronavirus in virtually everyone who gets the recommended doses. Even Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine — which caused blood clots in 28 people, three of whom died — presents a lower chance of harming recipients than being randomly struck by lightning. That’s because more than 8 million Americans have safely received J&J’s one-dose vaccine.
And remember: The J&J shot isn’t the one health professionals just authorized for young people. So they’re being especially careful with kids.
Getting a vaccine for every eligible member of your family is the best way to ensure that our children get back to school — five days a week, all day, without masks — no later than next fall.
Young people are the least likely demographic to develop serious illness if they contract COVID-19, which is reassuring. But they also are the largest group in Wisconsin catching and spreading it now. That’s because nearly half of Wisconsin residents, mostly adults, have had at least one shot of a vaccine. And more than a third are fully vaccinated. The shots are working for grown-ups.
Now younger people need to be vaccinated to finally put the pandemic to rest, and to avoid further hospitalizations and death. We’re not past this yet. More than 600,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive, nearly 30,000 have been hospitalized and close to 7,000 have died. Those numbers are still increasing.
But the end is in sight — if we are responsible and get protected.
Many students, especially in Madison and Dane County, have suffered from limited time in classrooms. For most kids, it’s easier to learn when they can engage directly with teachers and classmates. Our students need face-to-face interaction to help them catch up and get ahead.
So sign up yourself and your teenagers today at Vaccines.gov.
Two half-days at school buildings for high-schoolers, which is Madison’s current schedule, doesn’t cut it. Neither does anything less than a full week for elementary and middle school students.
When you get a shot, you’re giving your kids the opportunity for a better education. It’s that simple. Do it. Please.
The shots are safe and cause few problems. Talk to your pediatrician if you’re nervous or unsure.
This pandemic finally needs to end.