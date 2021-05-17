Want normal school in Madison area this fall? Vaccinate your kids now

And remember: The J&J shot isn’t the one health professionals just authorized for young people. So they’re being especially careful with kids.

Getting a vaccine for every eligible member of your family is the best way to ensure that our children get back to school — five days a week, all day, without masks — no later than next fall.

Young people are the least likely demographic to develop serious illness if they contract COVID-19, which is reassuring. But they also are the largest group in Wisconsin catching and spreading it now. That’s because nearly half of Wisconsin residents, mostly adults, have had at least one shot of a vaccine. And more than a third are fully vaccinated. The shots are working for grown-ups.

Now younger people need to be vaccinated to finally put the pandemic to rest, and to avoid further hospitalizations and death. We’re not past this yet. More than 600,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive, nearly 30,000 have been hospitalized and close to 7,000 have died. Those numbers are still increasing.

But the end is in sight — if we are responsible and get protected.