Walk a little farther, bus a lot faster — that's a smart and needed tradeoff in Madison

Madison is growing fast and needs a more efficient bus system to get people where they need to go faster.

We’re not just a college town with a state capital anymore that, in many ways, still feels like a small city. Madison is quickly becoming a metropolis, adding 36,631 residents over the last decade — a 16% increase — and 75,361 people across the region, which now totals 681,000, according to the latest census.

That’s a big reason why the city has to revamp its bus routes to prioritize ridership — with more direct and frequent service — rather than snaking buses through neighborhoods to maximize coverage.

Some riders may have to walk a little farther to catch a bus. But their overall trip should be faster.

And that walk shouldn’t be too bad. According to Metro Transit, the median increase in distance that a rider will have to walk to reach a bus is only about one block. Moreover, just 6% of people now within a quarter-mile of transit would be outside of that quarter-mile after Metro Transit’s proposed changes are made.

It’s a fine trade-off, one that Madison should happily embrace.

And remember: Public transportation is more than just buses. Our multimodal system includes paratransit for the disabled, which the city plans to increase as part of its new system. It includes “park and rides” that let motorists park their vehicles on the outskirts of the city near a convenient bus line that zips them Downtown. It includes cabs, bike paths, bike lanes and sidewalks — all of which link to the larger system.

Someday, we hope it will include a regional transit authority to pay for better connections across the region, far beyond Madison. Milwaukee, the Fox Valley and other regions of the state have sought RTAs, too. Unfortunately, that will require action by the Republican-run Legislature, which has blocked past requests.

For now, an overhauled transit system in and around Madison is the best option, and that’s what city leaders are responsibly pursuing. So please keep an open mind. The bus route you are familiar with might not run or stop where it has for years. But your trip, in most cases, should still be faster. That’s because a more direct bus with fewer stops can make up the time — and then some — that you spend walking a little farther.

Madison’s current bus system with four transfer points away from Downtown was created a quarter century ago. It provides more bus routes and stops. But it also slows travel times. Some people have to ride for more than an hour by bus now.

That’s not to say every route that Metro Transit is proposing is perfect or set in stone. The city is asking for feedback. Some routes may need to be adjusted after further review and public input. Aldermen on the North Side, for example, say they’re concerned some constituents will be inconvenienced.

That’s what the public comment period is for.

But that shouldn’t stop Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s broader goal of creating a “bus rapid transit” (BRT) line connecting the city’s East and West sides while crossing through the narrow Isthmus. Eventually, the mayor hopes to add a similar route between the North and South sides. And the federal government is paying for most of the cost.

The BRT — featuring snazzy, longer buses with dedicated lanes and fewer stops — will be the backbone of the system. Other modes of public transit will then feed into or play off that.

Most riders should enjoy better service. The plan appropriately favors high-density corridors to boost ridership, which should help many lower-income workers shorten their commutes. The new system also should encourage housing near BRT stations, where affordable housing with more density should be encouraged.

Complaining about fewer routes misses the more significant point that routes will be straighter, more frequent, consistent, faster and easier to use.

That’s worthy of celebration, not scorn.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG