Vote 'yes' for helpful cop cameras in Madison

None of the 21 law enforcement officers from five agencies involved in the arrest and shooting of an unarmed Black man Feb. 3 on Madison’s Far East Side was wearing a body camera.

That means no video footage of the incident — images that could have shown if two officers were justified in firing their weapons — appears to exists.

From a distance, a mounted traffic camera caught the aftermath of the shooting, when Quadren Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, was pulled from his bullet-riddled car and taken from the scene by paramedics.

Were the officers justified in shooting Wilson? Wilson is charged with selling fentanyl to someone who later died from an overdose. Wilson’s attorney asserts Wilson had been complying with police orders and had his hands in view when state agents fired on him.

Is that true? Acting as neutral observers, cameras on the officers could have convincingly shown the truth.

But neither the state agents nor Madison police, who were near the scene, were wearing cameras on their uniforms.

That needs to change, with the Madison City Council finally approving body cameras for its patrol officers this month. The City Council is expected to vote — yet again — on adopting this helpful technology at its April 19 meeting. Council members who support transparency and accountability for police should support this sensible measure.

That way, when controversial interactions occur, video from the scene can help determine what really happened.

City Council President Syed Abbas is a lead sponsor of the proposal to try out body-worn police cameras on the city’s North Side, which he represents. Cameras on Madison officers may not have captured footage of the shooting of Wilson because, according to a spokesperson, city officers didn’t see the incident.

But consider the Jan. 11 shooting of Syngleton J. Smith-Harston on Madison’s North Side. Madison police shot Smith-Harston during an arrest in two armed robberies. During a chase, Smith-Harston “turned and fired upon the officers,” according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. “Multiple officers returned fire and were able to subdue the suspect.”

A camera on one of those officers could have shown the public and independent investigators if the police description of events is accurate.

To his credit, Barnes supports cameras on his patrol officers (only SWAT team members have them now). The police union also supports the devices. So do prominent African American leaders such as state Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. So does the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. So does the vast majority of the public.

Critics claim uniform cameras on police haven’t led to justice. That’s not true. Video evidence from police cameras helped convict Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd in Minneapolis. Closer to home, Milwaukee police were disciplined for harassing and zapping with a stun gun Sterling Brown, then a Milwaukee Bucks basketball player. In Louisiana, prosecutors are considering charges against state troopers who claimed a Black motorist died in a crash — only for body camera footage to show the man was beaten.

Critics say uniform cameras are expensive. But the $83,000 for the cameras on the North Side is already in the city budget, and police say they’ll absorb the $55,000 expense for processing video. State law has simplified rules for how long video must be stored.

A cop camera could have shown what happened on the Near East Side when Madison officers shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015, and Paul Heenan in 2012. Both were unarmed.

Body-worn police cameras aren’t perfect, but they help find the truth.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG