Vote 'yes' and 'yes' for Madison's schools

Madison’s four main high schools are old, need lots of improvements and better technology.
That’s why the district is seeking voter support in a Nov. 3 building referendum for $317 million in upgrades and construction.
If anything, the plan doesn’t go far enough. Madison’s high schools date back to between 1922 and 1965. Tearing down and rebuilding La Follette High School, which is in the worst shape, might have made more sense, with significant updates to the other three high schools.
But that’s not being considered. The question Madison voters face on the Nov. 3 ballot is whether to steer $70 million to each of the four main high schools, and whether to build a neighborhood elementary school on the South Side while consolidating the alternative Capital High into a new home. The district also is asking voters for $33 million in additional taxing authority for operations.
The answers to the two referendum questions are “yes” and “yes.”
This isn’t a good time to be asking for more money. The pandemic has hurt the economy, triggering a recession and costing people paychecks and jobs. The city needs more affordable housing for lower-wage workers. Higher property tax bills will increase rents and the cost of buying a home.
But it’s never a good time to be asking for higher spending authority. Even if the economy were humming, higher taxes would make our city a more expensive place to live. That’s a legitimate and necessary concern. Yet it must be weighed against the need for strong schools to keep and attract talented people in Madison while producing highly prepared graduates to fill the jobs of the future so our region thrives.
We side with the need for better schools. So has the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. So have countless community leaders, with no formal opposition group forming to oppose the district’s requests.
The Madison School District has struggled to increase learning, especially for Black students. Carlton Jenkins, the new superintendent, deserves a chance to improve the district’s performance without dire financial distractions. He has outlined some strong priorities, including a revised, phonics-based curriculum to help the 89% of Black third-graders who aren’t proficient at reading. Jenkins, who is Black, wants to retain and hire more minority teachers as role models. If the referendums pass, the district plans to expand 4-year-old kindergarten at a few targeted schools from half- to full-day.
Improving the district’s performance will take more than money, of course. But giving the district up-to-date buildings and steady funding puts it on notice that it won’t have excuses for failure. State limits for how much the Madison district can levy have been strict, with voter permission from 2016 for higher amounts about to plateau.
The district’s request for $33 million in additional taxing authority would allow roughly 2% increases in spending in each of the next four years. That’s not excessive. Moreover, the district’s $317 million request for building improvements would be spread across 22 years and then expire. The impact on the owner of an average-value home of $311,000 in Madison would be about $480 more a year by 2023-24 if both referendums pass.
Interest rates are historically low, making this a good time to borrow for upgrades that will only become more expensive if delayed. And once a vaccine for COVID-19 is approved and widely distributed, the economy should come roaring back. School buildings will reopen to students — many of whom are struggling to learn online. The need for hands-on, in-person instruction isn’t going away.
Madison is falling behind neighboring suburban schools in what it offers students and their families. One look at Verona’s new high school makes that all too clear. The building referendum will give the high schools more attractive and secure entrances, modern science labs, efficient heating systems, and better spaces for collaborating on school projects as well as artistic and athletic events.
These referendums are about more than our schools. They’re about Madison’s future. Vote “yes” and “yes” for the long-term success of our children and community.
