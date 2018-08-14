Democrats will pick a candidate for governor.
Republicans will select a challenger for U.S. Senate.
Madison’s West and South sides will elect a state representative, and some counties will narrow the field for sheriff.
Don’t sit out today’s primary election. Too many important decisions will be made by far too few people.
Just 15 percent of Wisconsin’s voting-age population, on average, has participated in partisan primaries over the last decade, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That’s embarrassingly low. And back in 2008, turnout didn’t even hit 9 percent.
Today should be different. Given all of the important issues facing Wisconsin — voters should easily top the modern record for turnout, set in 2010, when 19.6 percent of eligible voters participated. That’s still just 1 in 5 adults.
So please go the polls. You can find the location of your polling place and see your specific ballot choices at myvote.wi.gov.
If you need to know more about the candidates, read all of the State Journal’s primary election coverage at go.madison.com/2018primary.
The State Journal editorial board generally does not endorse in primaries. But in the 77th Assembly District, covering Madison’s West and South sides, only Democrats are seeking the open seat being vacated by Rep. Terese Berceau, D-Madison. That means today’s primary will decide the race, so we decided to weigh in.
Our editorial board interviewed all four candidates in person — Mark Garthwaite, Shabnam Lotfi, John Imes and Shelia Stubbs — before recommending Stubbs, saying she: “outshines her competition with a strong record of accomplishment and laser-like focus on criminal justice issues.”
Eight candidates hope to win the Democratic nomination for governor: Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Josh Pade, Kelda Roys, Paul Soglin and Kathleen Vinehout. The winner will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Nov. 6.
Two Republicans — Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir — are vying for the GOP nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in the fall.
Don’t miss today’s important election. Cast a ballot. Have your say in the future of the state.