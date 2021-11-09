Vote to keep the State Street dream alive at tonight's Madison City Council meeting

Doing so would preserve the long-held dream of turning the city’s signature shopping and entertainment district into a true pedestrian mall and urban park, with winding paths, large trees, outdoor cafes, public art, live music and small business kiosks. The BRT could run on cross street instead, providing convenient stations just a few steps off State Street.

The amendment is unfortunate but necessary. We urge the council to approve it — or something similar — that requires options for the public and City Council to consider. If the mayor had adapted to growing concerns about the BRT and its huge, six-figure stations with concrete platforms crowding the top of State Street, this could have been settled long ago.

Instead, a showdown is looming tonight.

The mayor claims her preferred route running through the top of State Street is somehow more “equitable.” But the sponsors of the budget amendment represent several of Madison’s most diverse neighborhoods, some of which wouldn’t be directly served by the initial BRT line. They should know better than the mayor what their constituents want, and they deserve answers to how the BRT complements the larger bus system.