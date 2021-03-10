Vote 'no' to a full-time Madison City Council

Another reason proponents cite for a full-time council is that many members work long hours and deserve full-time pay. We don’t doubt that council members work hard. But many members work full-time in their day jobs now and are still effective in representing their districts.

A better way to ease the burden of public service is to make meetings more convenient and less frequent. Madison should start by reducing its enormous number of city committees, which total more than 100. Steering more constituent calls to a hotline for help with frequently asked questions makes sense, too. And continuing to allow more video conferences after the pandemic will save travel time and allow, for example, a parent of young children to attend more meetings from home.

Madison voters should reject full-time salaries for council members as high as $71,000 year. They also should vote “no” to four-year terms. It’s not like most council elections require lots of campaign money to win a seat now. Going door to door is key, and helps keep local leaders more in touch with their constituents.