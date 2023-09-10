Rep. Travis Tranel’s constituents in Grant County helped elect Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court last spring with 51% of the county’s vote.

Rep. Jon Plumer’s Assembly district runs through Columbia County, which favored Protasiewicz with 55% of its ballots.

Rep. Todd Novak represents most of Lafayette and Iowa counties, which backed Protasiewicz with 59% of their vote.

Are these three Republican lawmakers and their conservative colleagues who control the state Assembly really going to rush into impeachment proceedings against Justice Protasiewicz, seeking to overturn the will of the voters?

We sure hope not.

If they do, they’ll face the wrath of these very same voters for blatantly reversing the voice of the people.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, recently threatened to impeach Justice Protasiewicz, an experienced Milwaukee County judge and prosecutor, before she had even heard a single high-court case. Vos’ intimidating talk of taking her down is wildly irresponsible, undemocratic and comes off as desperate.

Elections have consequences. And Protasiewicz just won hers by more than 10 percentage points statewide over former Justice Dan Kelly, whom Vos and other fixtures of the Republican establishment supported.

Vos is threatening impeachment if Protasiewicz doesn’t recuse herself from cases involving Vos’ gerrymandered maps for Assembly and Senate voting districts. Vos knows those maps help him keep his GOP majority and stay in power.

While the two major parties collected similar numbers of votes statewide in the fall 2022 election, the Republican-controlled Legislature nonetheless maintained huge majorities of 64-35 in the Assembly and 21-11 in Senate.

Gerrymandering is the main reason why.

Following the 2020 census, Vos and Co. spent millions of tax dollars on a team of lawyers, political strategists and sophisticated computer software to draw the lines of legislative districts to his partisan advantage — and then to defend them in court. Now he’s lawyering up again at taxpayer expense to fight still more legal challenges.

The Supreme Court’s 4-3 conservative majority had pretty much allowed Republicans to shape districts however they pleased. But Protasiewicz’s victory in the April 4 election shifts control of the court to liberal-leaning justices. So Vos — the longest-serving speaker in state history — is running scared. Liberal groups already have filed two lawsuits challenging Vos’ maps, and Protasiewicz could be the deciding vote striking them down.

Vos claims Protasiewicz must recuse herself from any cases involving his maps because she called them “unfair” and “rigged” during her recent campaign. We agree Protasiewicz discussed political issues more than she should have. Judicial candidates should strive to be independent arbiters of the law and not to give the impression they are prejudging cases that might come before them.

But the gerrymandered legislative maps are indeed unfair and rigged. Protasiewicz shouldn’t be impeached for speaking the truth.

Moreover, she didn’t weigh into specifics. If fact, she has said less about redistricting cases than any other member of the court. That’s because all of the incumbents have had to rule on cases challenging the maps in the past. Nothing is wrong with that. Their jobs as high-court justices required it.

If Vos is seriously concerned about politics affecting our courts, he should stop threatening judges and instead support clear rules for when justices should leave a case because of a conflict, either real or perceived. Currently, individual justices decide for themselves if they can be fair — an incredibly loose standard.

Vos points to Protasiewicz getting millions in campaign donations from the Democratic Party, which is true. But conservative members of the court have benefited from millions in support from the Republican Party and its backers. The only ways to fix the influence of money on judicial campaigns is to limit contributions or appoint judges based on merit. Vos has opposed both solutions in the past.

Republicans aren’t the only ones who gerrymander. Democrats have rigged voting maps in states such as Illinois and Maryland where they hold power.

It doesn’t matter which party does it, it’s wrong and should stop. That’s why the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board has long favored the Iowa model for nonpartisan restricting. In Iowa, a state agency insulated from politics draws the lines to account for population changes. It does so with instructions to keep districts as compact as possible while ignoring past voting results and the impact on incumbents.

The result in Iowa has been fair, neat-looking maps that follow the lines of municipal boundaries rather than carving up communities into odd shapes for political advantage. Iowa voters enjoy more competition for legislative seats and avoid wasting millions of tax dollars on court fights.

The answer to gerrymandered maps in Wisconsin isn’t impeachment, as Tranel, Plumer and Novak should know. It’s a fair system like Iowa’s, which all three have voiced support for in the past. So have 63% of respondents (including 62% of Republicans) in a Marquette Law School poll. Only a quarter of those surveyed said the politicians should control the process.

Tranel, Plumer, Novak and others should tell Vos to drop the impeachment talk and support a real solution that Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly support.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS KELLY LECKER, Executive editor SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JAMES L. HOWARD JENNY PRICE