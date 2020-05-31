Volunteers speak louder than looters on State Street

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer on top of Floyd, has appropriately been charged with murder. He and other officers involved were quickly fired. Protesters across the country had expressed their shock and anger for days at the latest example of police killing an unarmed black man.

The peaceful protesters who marched in Madison Saturday demanded justice and broader police reforms. It wasn’t until hours later that a smaller group began to vandalize police vehicles and windows, leading to standoffs with police on State Street. Luckily, few injuries resulted, despite hours of clashes. The situation could have deteriorated worse.

That’s when Michael Johnson, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, issued a plea on social media for volunteers to meet Sunday morning to clean up the mess and help local business owners. It was an inspiring display of community spirit. Some protesters from the peaceful rally Saturday came to help.

That’s what Madison is about: Helping others, bridging differences and pulling together for the greater good.