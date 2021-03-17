Use or lose those masks during March Madness

A warning, followed by a technical foul, for a coach with his mask under his chin would quickly bring compliance. Or maybe, given the litany of other health precautions the NCAA is taking, masks should disappear from sidelines.

Consider that the NCAA is requiring seven straight negative COVID-19 tests before participants can compete in the tournament in Indianapolis. Players, coaches and trainers are secluded at hotels to avoid contact even with family. They wear devices to track their movements and warn them if they come within 6 feet of anyone who tests positive.

Then there’s the biggest incentive to be careful: If coaches and players catch COVID, their season is over.

Yet in the heat of the moment, with the game on the line, coaches across the country have prioritized winning over wearing masks — because the NCAA lets them. Pretty much every coach is an offender, including Greg Gard, who leads our beloved Wisconsin Badgers.