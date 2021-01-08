Trump's shameless minions must go

Johnson more than anyone else from Wisconsin helped lead America to the dark day when violence and tumult stalled our democracy and threatened to send it into a "death spiral," in the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Even after McConnell, the GOP Senate leader and longtime Trump apologist, finally abandoned the president's ravings about election fraud, Johnson continued to lie to his Wisconsin constituents on Trump's behalf.

This cannot be forgiven. Nor can the American carnage wrought by Trump and his minions, with Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald dutifully standing by his side to the ugly end.

Our calls for their resignations are unlikely to sway these sorry excuses for statesmen. If they're willing to throw Wisconsin's votes aside to coronate Trump, they're no doubt willing to do just about anything to protect their power and save their cushy seats.

That means Wisconsin's political parties must act. They should start today to find and recruit the strongest and best candidates to defeat Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald in next year's elections.