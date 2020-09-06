Token help for Downtown merchants isn't enough

Buildings certainly aren’t as important as people’s lives. And the brutal Minneapolis police killing May 25 of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, understandably led to mass protests across the country. So did the chilling and excessive use of force Aug. 23 against Jacob Blake in Kenosha, who was shot seven times in the back.

But a majority of the Madison City Council has shown little concern for innocent small business people, many of them women and people of color. Those store owners shouldn’t be dismissed as collateral damage in the ongoing and national push for further police reforms.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway pledged support for a robust Downtown Recovery Fund during a recent meeting with the State Journal editorial board. That was good to hear. She noted the city helped the Williamson and Monroe neighborhoods when major street projects disrupted access to local businesses there.