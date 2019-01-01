Our newspaper wouldn’t be the same — nor offer nearly as much information and commentary — if it weren’t for the more than 1,750 letters to the editor we publish each year.
The State Journal received more than 10,000 submissions from readers during 2018. Of those, we were able to publish about 1,750 from 1,150 different writers.
So about 1 in 6 letters makes it into print and online. The key to getting published is to keep your submission to 200 or fewer words. Get to your point quickly. Tell us something we haven’t heard before.
Also important is to include your address and phone number for verification purposes when you email your view to wsjopine@madison.com, or to Letters to the Editor / Wisconsin State Journal / P.O. Box 8058 / Madison, WI 53708.
Even in the digital age, old-fashioned letters to the editor can have a big impact on our community conversation. That’s because tens of thousands of readers will potentially see what you write to the newspaper, both in print and online. And then your views can be shared on social media.
Many political and community leaders read the State Journal’s letters to the editor. We know that because so many of them call us and react when they or their organizations are mentioned.
The formula really hasn’t changed much since the State Journal began publishing 180 years ago in Madison. Besides sharing the latest news about your city, state and world, we also let our many readers have their say.
Sometimes letters to the editor prompt news articles because they express concerns we didn’t otherwise know about. Sometimes they lead to responses, both pro and con, that help move our community discussion forward.
If you wrote a letter to the editor that was published during the last year, we honor your contribution today by publishing your name at right and across the next two pages of today’s paper. Thank you. And please continue to send your views to our Editorial Page.
Politically, Madison leans heavily to the left. So liberal views tend to dominate the letters section. Yet Wisconsin is more middle of the road. To try to provide more diversity of opinion, we strongly encourage centrists and conservatives to write us more often — or anyone with a take that runs against a prevailing view.
Our letters editor isn’t looking for views he agrees with. He gives preference to publishing opinions that disagree with the positions of our editorial board.
We like to keep the debate civil on the pages of our newspaper. So you won’t have to worry about being interrupted or subjected to name-calling. That said, some letters pack a wallop, while others seek consensus. We allow a lively exchange of ideas, and only edit submissions for length, clarity and accuracy.
From Dennis Ace of Middleton to John Zillmer of Madison — and to every writer in between — thank you again for contributing to the newspaper. And please continue to send us your views in the new year.
If you’ve never written a letter to the editor, give it a try. It’s fun to see your name in print. And you might just change some very influential minds about which direction your community, state or nation should go.