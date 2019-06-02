The Wisconsin State Journal’s proud legacy of promoting the public good for 180 years includes a decade-long drumbeat of editorials calling for women’s suffrage.
“All shame on the legislator of the progressive state of Wisconsin in the year of our Lord 1913, who lacks either the political intelligence or the patriotism to accept and advance this fundamental principle of democracy and to take this step forward in the name of democracy,” a State Journal editorial declared on May 7, 1913.
Suffragettes were “marching to the music of inspired patriotism,” another editorial insisted on June 8, 1916.
“Bring out that suffrage amendment,” our newspaper demanded on Feb. 18, 1918, blaming U.S. senators for playing “miserable little party politics” in resisting the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment finally passed Congress 100 years ago this week, with Wisconsin the first state to ratify on June 10, 1919.
The State Journal’s editor back then was Richard Lloyd Jones, an outspoken journalist who studied at the University of Wisconsin, earned a law degree in Chicago, worked as a stage actor in New York and wrote newspaper editorials in Washington before returning to Wisconsin and buying the State Journal in 1911.
Lloyd Jones was instrumental in preserving Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace farm. The anti-slavery State Journal had endorsed Lincoln for president a half-century earlier, as well as suffrage for black men. And when Booker T. Washington, the famous black author and adviser to presidents, visited Madison in 1914, the Lloyd Jones family hosted him at their Madison home.
Richard Lloyd Jones presumably wrote many of the State Journal’s forceful editorials championing the 19th Amendment in the 1910s. But someone else was influencing his newspaper crusade — his wife, Georgia Lloyd Jones. She was one of five Madison women who founded the Madison Civics Club in 1912, frustrated with the Wisconsin Legislature for failing to let women vote.
This State Journal editorial ran on June 6, 1919, two days after Congress passed the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote:
The Civics Club required each member to be “brainy” and “outstanding in her own right” with a “civic conscience.” The club brought in speakers and pushed relentlessly for voting rights. Georgia Lloyd Jones also advocated for birth control, child health and better treatment of animals. She was trained as a journalist, listed on the front page of the State Journal as one of its owners, and became associate editor of the Tulsa Tribune after she and her husband sold the State Journal and moved to Oklahoma.
Georgia Lloyd Jones called her fellow suffragettes the “original rebels” in a letter sent to the Civics Club on its 50th anniversary in 1962. “We were a heterogeneous group, linked only by depth of conviction and mutual trust,” she wrote. “With the daring of inexperience,” the women were determined “to oppose some of the wrongs of society.”
The Wisconsin State Journal grew up with Madison and Wisconsin, using its editorial voice to champion honest government, civic causes and greater prosperity
At the top of the list was the disenfranchisement of women. Women won the right to vote a century ago, with unwavering support from State Journal editorials. Georgia Lloyd Jones and so many other women like her made it happen.