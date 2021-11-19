The one gift you must get your family for the holidays

Supply chain snarls and higher prices could slow the holiday shopping season.
But the best gift -- the one your family needs most -- is widely available and free.
It's not a PlayStation, AirPods or fruit basket (though those would be nice). It isn't a gift card to a local store or restaurant (though merchants and eateries deserve your support).
What you really need for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year's is a COVID-19 vaccine.
Don't "Bah humbug!" just yet. Whether you've had a shot or not, hear us out because health protocols are changing and cases are back on the rise in Wisconsin.
If you've already had two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, thank you. You are helping to defeat a terrible and deadly disease. More than 3.2 million people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated, which is 55% of the population (and 58% have had at least one dose).
Unfortunately, the more contagious delta variant of the virus has complicated and extended this pandemic. Health officials now suggest a third shot for many people to extend their immunity. Anyone 65 or older is eligible for a booster. So are younger adults with underlying health conditions. So are workers in higher-risk settings such as schools and grocery stores.
Call your doctor to schedule a booster now. Or, if you live in the Madison region, type go.madison.com/GetAShot into your smartphone or computer.
Adults who received a single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get a booster, too. You can even mix the brands of shots you receive.
Another change is that younger children 5 to 11 years old can now get their first shot. Though children are far less likely than adults to get sick or require hospitalization, they can spread the disease to older relatives at family functions. So they should be vaccinated, too. A lot of kids want to participate in protecting grandma and grandpa. Ask them.
You still have time to get your children protected before Christmas Day. If you schedule a child's first shot now, they could get a second shot three weeks after that. Then they'd be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that -- right around Dec. 25.
The shots aren't perfect, of course. No vaccine is -- not for the flu, measles, hepatitis or other disease. Yet we've relied on vaccines for generations because of their life-saving results.
The same is true of the COVID shot. The vaccines for the novel coronavirus have proven remarkably effective at preventing serious illness and death. Only in rare cases has a shot caused severe reactions.
If you haven't received a COVID vaccine yet, please consider getting one now. Unvaccinated people in Wisconsin were nearly five times more likely to become infected, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 last month, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The novel coronavirus has infected 840,000 people in Wisconsin, hospitalized 45,000 and killed nearly 9,000. Even if you don't think you need a shot, your older relatives need you vaccinated so you don't spread it to them.
So many leaders in health, religion and politics are urging inoculation.
"Humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines," Pope Francis said this fall. He called vaccination "an act of love" that promotes the "common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable."
"The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away," President Joe Biden said this month. "We have to act."
"I recommend: Take the vaccines," former President Donald Trump told his supporters. "I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines."
Please do your part by getting a jab if you are eligible. It's the best way to protect your family and elders while enjoying a traditional celebration, food and fun.