The one gift you must get your family for the holidays

Call your doctor to schedule a booster now. Or, if you live in the Madison region, type go.madison.com/GetAShot into your smartphone or computer.

Adults who received a single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get a booster, too. You can even mix the brands of shots you receive.

Another change is that younger children 5 to 11 years old can now get their first shot. Though children are far less likely than adults to get sick or require hospitalization, they can spread the disease to older relatives at family functions. So they should be vaccinated, too. A lot of kids want to participate in protecting grandma and grandpa. Ask them.

You still have time to get your children protected before Christmas Day. If you schedule a child's first shot now, they could get a second shot three weeks after that. Then they'd be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that -- right around Dec. 25.

The shots aren't perfect, of course. No vaccine is -- not for the flu, measles, hepatitis or other disease. Yet we've relied on vaccines for generations because of their life-saving results.