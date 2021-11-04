The least Wisconsin can do is honor the Ojibwe's treaty rights for wolves

Some pretty simple math suggests the state of Wisconsin mistreated Native American tribes last February by allowing the killing of 218 wolves.

The state's bag limit was 119 wolves for state-licensed hunters and trappers, while 81 wolves were allocated to several Ojibwe tribes.

But the tribes, who consider the wolf sacred, chose not to hunt their allotted animals. That means the state should have limited non-native hunters to 119 wolves.

Instead, 218 were killed -- around 20% of the state's estimated wolf population -- by the time the state stopped its hunt after just three days. The state-sanctioned hunters, in effect, used up their quota and the tribes' (and then some) by the time the DNR halted the season.

That wasn't the fault of sportsmen and sportswomen, who paid for licenses to hunt. Let's acknowledge, too, that it was hard for the DNR to predict how quickly wolves would be bagged after years of the animal being protected (assuming they weren't attacking livestock).