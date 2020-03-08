The Dane County Board should shrink for greater impact

Can you name your Dane County Board supervisor?
Probably not.
And we know that most people in and around Madison aren’t focusing on County Board elections April 7. That’s because most voters won’t have a choice.
Just five of Dane County’s 37 supervisory seats have more than one person running for office.
The lack of interest in the board, which has grown worse, is strong evidence that the County Board needs to shrink its unwieldy size, which would to increase its influence and relevance.
The Dane County Board is just about the biggest county board in the country. Only Marathon County, with 38 supervisors, has more seats among Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Nationally, Albany County in New York has the most with 39 seats. But that’s wildly out of line with the rest of the nation. Most county boards have only a handful of members.
With the 2020 Census under way, now is the time for county officials to plan for a more efficient, higher profile and less expensive County Board. When the county redraws the lines of its 37 supervisory districts, it should dramatically reduce the number of seats by at least half.
Dane County is facing important challenges. County government is responsible for social services for the homeless, elderly and children. The county protects our waterways, which cross municipal borders. The county runs the jail, courts, Sheriff’s Office and 911 Center. The future of the Alliant Energy Center is largely in the county’s hands.
Yet supervisors struggle for public attention, engagement and respect, in large part because individual members are so diluted by the County Board’s enormous size.
That should change following this year’s census.
County Executive Joe Parisi has a lot of control over the county budget and agenda, given his ability to draw attention to his priorities as a top leader. We’re not opposed to a strong executive, and we’ve repeatedly endorsed Parisi.
But a smaller County Board with more importance and sway will help constituents have a greater impact on county policy and decisions.
Critics of a smaller County Board — who seem to be mostly supervisors — worry that larger districts would make the job of County Board members harder. They’d have to cover more ground and represent more people in one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
But that’s viewing government from the privileged perspective of the elected. Voters should be the priority here, not the politicians. Dane County supervisors voted in 2016 to hike their pay 33% to about $12,000. Fewer seats would save taxpayers some of that cost.
Some Democratic Party leaders favor a large Dane County Board because it serves as a farm team for promising candidates to gain political experience before running for higher office. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for example, served on the County Board before advancing to the Legislature and Congress.
But Pocan, a progressive hero in Dane County, has long favored a smaller board so the county’s decision-making process isn’t so cumbersome. He proposed a County Board with seven members.
Fewer seats on the County Board would increase competition and citizen involvement in democracy, giving voters a real choice and more impact on county government.