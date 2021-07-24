The Bucks deliver so much more than an NBA title

Many others, of course, contributed to Milwaukee’s first NBA title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo was surrounded by a diverse and determined cast of teammates and coaches. Herb Kohl, the team’s former owner and U.S. senator, made sure the team stayed in Milwaukee. And don’t forget that state taxpayers — with bipartisan support in the Legislature — helped pay for the gleaming Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018. That investment, covered in large part by the income taxes on players’ multimillion-dollar salaries, has most definitely paid off.

The team is an inspiration for our state and an economic engine for Downtown Milwaukee, sparking development for blocks around the arena. The Bucks showed us how to pull together, overcome difficulties and let everyone be part of the action.

For most NBA teams, the best seats are courtside and cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.