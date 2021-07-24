The Bucks deliver so much more than an NBA title

Milwaukee was on a losing streak, and Wisconsin was terribly divided.
At least that was the story most of the country had been told, and a lot of it was true.
Cream City ranked as the worst city for Black people before the pandemic hit, with deep disparities on income, employment, education, health and incarceration. COVID-19 only made matters worse, closing schools, costing jobs and increasing violent crime.
Simultaneously, Wisconsin was notorious for polarized politics, delivering narrow and sharply contested margins of victory in presidential elections.
Tragedies and trouble in the national spotlight didn’t help our spirit or reputation.
The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, just south of Milwaukee, sparked days of protest, fires and violence last August. Amid the chaos, a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed two protesters and injured a third.
The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was all but called off because of the virus, and pictures of Milwaukee voters last year standing in long lines outside the polls during the pandemic drew criticism from around the world. Our very democracy has been questioned because of false yet infectious allegations of election fraud.
Enter a guy named Giannis and a long-dismissed professional sports team that toiled for years before achieving greatness, and the narrative has flipped.
Milwaukee is a championship city again, and Wisconsin is unified around the Bucks, a franchise often overshadowed by the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. It feels great. And don’t underestimate the power of a winning attitude to inspire and improve lives.
Much of the world seemed to be rooting for Milwaukee against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. That was partly because of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s roots in Greece, his refreshing humility and incredible athleticism. But Milwaukee’s status as a small-market, blue-collar, scrappy manufacturing town also made it the loveable underdog. And the city couldn’t have asked for a better ambassador than Antetokounmpo, who focused on family and community while sharing his enthusiasm for his adopted hometown.
The “Greek Freak” dazzled Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee, while many of his teammates struggled. Marked as a poor free throw shooter throughout the playoffs, Antetokounmpo sunk 17 of 19 from the line. Despite a knee injury three weeks ago, Giannis scored an astounding 50 points Tuesday — nearly half his team’s winning total. He was phenomenal on both ends of the court, blocking five shots and grabbing 14 rebounds.
But more than any statistic could show, Antetokounmpo refused to lose, taking over the game and willing his team — and city and state — to victory.
Bucks in 6!
That was the rallying cry after the team lost its first two games on the road in Phoenix, just as it had previously done in Brooklyn against the Nets. Was another come-from-behind victory possible?
The growing legions of Bucks fans sure thought so. Or maybe Deer Nation was having so much fun — and wanted and needed this recognition so bad — that they refused to accept the long odds.
The Bucks hadn’t won a title since 1971, when Lew Alcindor (soon to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) was the best player in basketball. Abdul-Jabbar left Milwaukee for Los Angeles following a Finals defeat to the Boston Celtics in 1974, triggering a half-century drought.
Antetokounmpo could have done that, too, leaving for more money and fame on the West or East coasts through free agency after this season, with a much easier path to a championship.
He didn’t. He stayed in Milwaukee, signing a five-year deal in December. “There was a job that had to be finished,” he explained Tuesday night.
Many others, of course, contributed to Milwaukee’s first NBA title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo was surrounded by a diverse and determined cast of teammates and coaches. Herb Kohl, the team’s former owner and U.S. senator, made sure the team stayed in Milwaukee. And don’t forget that state taxpayers — with bipartisan support in the Legislature — helped pay for the gleaming Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018. That investment, covered in large part by the income taxes on players’ multimillion-dollar salaries, has most definitely paid off.
The team is an inspiration for our state and an economic engine for Downtown Milwaukee, sparking development for blocks around the arena. The Bucks showed us how to pull together, overcome difficulties and let everyone be part of the action.
For most NBA teams, the best seats are courtside and cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.
But during the NBA Finals in Milwaukee, anybody could take their kids to the “Deer District” for free. The open mall outside the Fiserv Forum helped fuel the team’s adrenaline, filling with as many as 65,000 people on Tuesday night. That’s more than three times as many fans as inside the arena. They cheered while watching the action on jumbotrons, and erupted with every big play.
Many of us did the same thing in our living rooms for a team that became more than just a basketball squad. Antetokounmpo, fellow all-star Khris Middleton and the rest of the Bucks pushed for social causes and fairness across and beyond the Milwaukee community. They boycotted a playoff game last year to call attention to the violence in Kenosha. Before that, the Bucks rallied around then-teammate Sterling Brown in 2018 after police zapped him with a Taser for a parking violation.
A basketball team can’t fix all of our problems, obviously. Milwaukee’s troubles won’t go away overnight. Wisconsin’s politics won’t magically harmonize.
But a sports team — a great one — can change our perspective and show us what’s truly possible if we work together.
Regardless of race, income or politics, seemingly everyone in Wisconsin was a Bucks fan these past few weeks. Let’s keep the good vibes going for a better world far beyond the basketball court.