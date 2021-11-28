The bottom of State Street in Madison is still ripe for a pedestrian mall

For now at least, the dream of turning the entire length of State Street into a pedestrian mall has been dashed.
The Madison City Council narrowly failed to advance a budget amendment Nov. 10 that would have forced city staff to seriously evaluate the possibilities. The council voted 10-9 in favor of the amendment, but it needed 11 votes (a majority of the 20-member body) to proceed.
That means two bulky bus stations with long, concrete platforms are still scheduled for construction along the top half of State Street as soon as a year from now. The stations will serve faster and longer buses called “bus rapid transit” (BRT) by 2024.
But that leaves the bottom half of State Street available for something more imaginative and exciting. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said all local bus routes can be removed from the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street. That should allow for a true pedestrian mall on the lower half of State with winding paths, trees, sidewalk cafes, public art, performance spaces and small-business kiosks.
The city should start planning now for big changes to lower State Street to attract more people to the heart of our city, which has been hurt by the pandemic and online shopping, and needed help before that. For decades, Library Mall has been a small yet successful open space for pedestrians at the end of State Street near the UW-Madison campus. Extending that walking mall — but with more public amenities — farther up State Street makes perfect sense if buses will no longer be there.
And who knows? If a true pedestrian mall on the bottom half of State Street is successful, future city leaders could extend the concept all the way from the university to the state Capitol.
The City Council, it’s worth noting, still gets one more chance to question the initial BRT route and stations this spring. That’s another opportunity to advocate for all of State Street to become a leafy urban park without motorized traffic, similar to Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado.
But based on the council’s Nov. 10 meeting, the mayor appears to have the votes to keep her preferred route for 60-foot-long buses running up and down the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of State.
The BRT enjoys lots of support — including from the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board — for improving public transportation in Madison and deterring gridlock on the city’s narrow Isthmus. It will encourage more people who don’t normally ride the bus to climb aboard, rather than driving their cars or trucks. It also will serve as the spine for the entire bus system. The federal government is kicking in $80 million for the initial route between Madison’s East and West sides.
What local business owners, a slew of city residents and all former living mayors have advocated for is a slight change to the BRT route Downtown so that new stations wouldn’t literally cement two BRT stations on State Street. Unfortunately, the mayor and half the council have refused to budge, to the detriment of Downtown.
The issue could impact city elections in spring 2023. Depending on who wins those races, the stations could always be moved in the future if the public demands it. Under questioning at the council’s Nov. 10 meeting, Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said moving the stations once they are built would cost about $200,000 per structure. That’s not a lot of money by city of Madison standards — especially when Metro Transit is already planning to move the BRT route through Downtown to accommodate special events 75 to 100 times a year.
As soon as this spring, the city should set up some barrels to block off the bottom half of State Street to all motorized vehicles (other than emergency responders) to test the popularity of a pedestrian mall. We’re confident the public will love it. So will local shop and restaurant owners. So will city residents and travelers. So will bus riders who can enjoy convenient stops nearby.
Even if the mayor’s misplaced bus stations have complicated the path to a true pedestrian mall, the dream of a more vibrant State Street must live on.