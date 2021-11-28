The bottom of State Street in Madison is still ripe for a pedestrian mall

For now at least, the dream of turning the entire length of State Street into a pedestrian mall has been dashed.

The Madison City Council narrowly failed to advance a budget amendment Nov. 10 that would have forced city staff to seriously evaluate the possibilities. The council voted 10-9 in favor of the amendment, but it needed 11 votes (a majority of the 20-member body) to proceed.

That means two bulky bus stations with long, concrete platforms are still scheduled for construction along the top half of State Street as soon as a year from now. The stations will serve faster and longer buses called “bus rapid transit” (BRT) by 2024.

But that leaves the bottom half of State Street available for something more imaginative and exciting. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said all local bus routes can be removed from the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street. That should allow for a true pedestrian mall on the lower half of State with winding paths, trees, sidewalk cafes, public art, performance spaces and small-business kiosks.