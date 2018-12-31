Try 1 month for 99¢

Politicians of all stripes — including Wisconsin’s Republican governor, Democratic governor-elect, speaker of the state Assembly, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and many lawmakers — wrote guest columns for the State Journal during the last year.

So did many professors with expertise on a wide range of issues. So did business people, nonprofit leaders, law enforcement officers, pastors, community activists and others on the front lines of public policy debates.

In all, more than 150 people wrote longer guest columns for our newspaper during the last year. And most of the authors were from Wisconsin.

In addition, the State Journal published syndicated writers virtually every day from top newspapers and media outlets across the country.

Today we honor and thank our many guest and syndicated writers who added their diverse views to our newspaper during 2018 by publishing their names below.

And on Tuesday — New Year’s Day — we will publish the names of more than 1,150 citizens who wrote some 1,750 letters to the editor last year.

We’re committed to providing a healthy mix of commentary on our Editorial Page every day and in our Sunday Opinion section. In fact, we give preference to publishing views from people who disagree with the positions of our own editorial board.

Thanks again to all of the writers below. And look for even more names, many of which you’ll recognize, in 2019:

Matt Adamczyk, Wisconsin’s treasurer

Dan Adams, criminal defense attorney

Ald. David Ahrens, Madison City Council

Masood Akhtar, energy entrepreneur and a leader in Madison Muslim community

Jonathan Anderson, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Michael Arntfield, Western University in Ontario, Canada

Alex Azar, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Kate Barikmo, UW-Madison graduate

Gina Barreca, professor of English literature, University of Connecticut

Jonathan Barry, former Dane County executive

Kurt R. Bauer, president, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce

John R. Bawden, University of Montevallo in Alabama

Joanna Beilman-Dulin, One Wisconsin Now

Mark Belling, talk show host

Mary Bergen, travel and food writer

Rebecca Blank, UW-Madison chancellor

David Blaska, blogger and former Dane County Board supervisor

Stephanie Bloomingdale, president, Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Cristina Borde, Wisconsin Innocence Project

Michael Brandt of Arena

Rep. Ed. Brooks, R-Reedsburg

Barry C. Burden, Elections Research Center, UW-Madison

Kevin Caneco, U.S. Army

James Jay Carafano, vice president, Heritage Foundation

Sarah Ceponis, United Way of Dane County

Sharon Corrigan, Dane County Board chair

Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay

Tom Diehl, president, Tommy Bartlett Inc.

Ranjit Dighe, State University of New York, Oswego, New York

Myron Ebell, Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington

Ivan Eland, Independent Institute

Eric Elliot, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Tom Emery, writer and historical researcher

Tony Evers, state superintendent of schools

Michael Farren, Mercatus Center at George Mason University

Russ Feingold, former Democratic U.S. senator

Martin Finnegan, ambassador for No Labels

Laurie Fischer, American Dairy Coalition

Eric Frydenlund, columnist, Prairie du Chien

John Foust, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Larry Gallup, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Stephen F. Gambescia, Drexel University

Devin Gatton, Wisconsin Log Cabin Republicans

Chris Gleason, Wisconsin’s 2017 teacher of the year

Dr. Robert N. Golden, UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

Natalie Goodnow, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Anthony Gray, Institute for Global Ethics in Middleton

Erin Grunze, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Dee J. Hall, managing editor, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Mike Hanson, Madison Police Department

Mark Hazelbaker, longtime Republican Party member

Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie

Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Assembly minority leader

Mark R. Hogan, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

John Holl, author

Rick Horowitz, writing coach

Sherwin Hughes, talk show host

Joseph W. Jackson III, former State Journal photographer

Victoria L. Jackson, Arizona State University

Dianne Jenkins, Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood resident

Vidhi Jhaveri, pediatrician

Gloria Johns, freelance writer

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP

Andrea Kaminski, Madison resident

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, Tufts University

Alan J. Kellner, Northwestern University

Margi Kindig, co-founder, Rethinking Nuclear

Robert E. Kinney, retired circuit judge

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch

Michael E. Kraft, professor emeritus of political science and public and environmental affairs, UW-Green Bay

Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum

Silvio Laccetti, retired professor of history and social science, Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey

Garet Lahvis, Oregon Health and Science University

Sven R. Larson, political economist and author

Richard Lathrop, UW-Madison Center for Limnology

Phil Levin, videographer and Tesla Model 3 owner

Stu Levitan, author

Christine Lidbury, Wisconsin Women’s Council

Dean Loumos , Madison School Board

Steve Lovejoy, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Jerry Lynn, works in financial industry

Wayne Madsen, progressive commentator

Adam N. Michel, Institute for Economic Freedom at The Heritage Foundation

Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona

Oscar Mireles, Latino Consortium for Action

Anna Marie Moffit, former Madison School Board member

Dave Mollenhoff, Madison historian

Tim Muth, staff attorney, ACLU of Wisconsin

Cooper Nye, independent candidate running for Congress in Michigan

David W. Olien, vice president emeritus, University of Wisconsin System

Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon

Beth A. Oswald, history teacher, J. C. McKenna Middle School in Evansville

Ryan J. Owens, Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership

Anthony Pahnke, San Francisco State University

Amitabh Pal, Madison author

Chancellor Bernie L. Patterson, chancellor, UW-Stevens Point

Jonathan Patz, Global Health Institute, UW-Madison

Jason Pelz, Tetra Pak Americas

Cori Petersen, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Ken Potter, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UW-Madison

Jenny Pressman, social justice activist

David Pritchard, UW-Milwaukee

Rick Raemisch, Colorado Department of Corrections

Mark Redsten, CEO of Clean Wisconsin

Stein Ringen, King’s College London

Joe Rinzel, Americans for a Modern Economy

Chuck Ripp, owner of Ripp’s Dairy Valley

Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison

Mark Anthony Rolo, member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Jenna A. Robinson, James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, Raleigh, North Carolina

Kelly Ruh, 8th Congressional District chair, Republican Party of Wisconsin

Jill Ryan, Freshwater Future

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville

Jenny Saffran, psychology professor, UW-Madison

Henry Sanders Jr., publisher and CEO, Madison365

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin

Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset

Sunny Schubert, former State Journal editorial writer

Sue Shapcott, Change Golf Instruction

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, Senate minority leader

Mario Garcia Sierra, president, Centro Hispano

Liam Sigaud, American Consumer Institute

Ali Soltani, Iranian-American Community of Wisconsin

Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna

Dan Stier, public health law consultant

Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison

CJ Szafir, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Chris Talgo, Heartland Institute

Bruce Thompson, Better City Superior

John Torgerson, emeritus pastor, Grace Fellowship, Wisconsin Dells

George Torres, CEO of La Causa

Jo Ann Towle, certified intervention professional

Cathleen Trueba, UW-Madison

Richard Trumka, president of the national AFL-CIO

Robert N. Trunzo, CUNA Mutual Group

Roger Utnehmer, Common Cause in Wisconsin

Lucas Vebber, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester

Lisa Wade, Occidental College, Los Angeles

Michael W. Wagner, UW-Madison

Gov. Scott Walker

Tonette Walker, first lady of Wisconsin

Ed Wall, former secretary, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Lynn Walsh, former president, Society of Professional Journalists

Devin Watkins, Competitive Enterprise Institute

Margaret Watson, Steve Brown Apartments

Matt Welch, editor at large, Reason magazine

Christa Westerberg, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Andrew Wilford, National Taxpayers Union Foundation

Joy Zedler, professor emerita of botany, UW-Madison

Laurie Zimmerman, rabbi, Congregation Shaarei Shamayim

