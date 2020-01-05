Thank you to all 1,130 of our letter writers
0 comments
EDITORIAL

Thank you to all 1,130 of our letter writers

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Letters to the editor are as important and influential as ever. They appear prominently in the printed Wisconsin State Journal, just as they have for the last 180 years.

About 160,000 people read the printed version of the State Journal on an average weekday, and 175,000 on Sundays, according to estimates by Scarborough Research.

Letters to the editor also are posted on south-central Wisconsin’s top news website — madison.com — where they can be read around the globe and shared across countless digital platforms and apps.

In fact, 76.6 percent of adults in the Madison market — more than 400,000 people — have read the State Journal or madison.com during the past week, according to research by Coda Ventures of Nashville, Tenn.

Public officials and their staffs pay attention to letters to the editor. We know that because they often respond to praise and criticism. The same goes for leaders in the private sector, and experts on myriad topics.

Letters to the editor can even influence the outcome of elections. They are a civil exchange of ideas — something we need more of in today’s society and politics.

The Wisconsin State Journal receives thousands of submissions from its readers each year, most by email, though some still arrive via the U.S. Postal Service. We look at every one and select a lively and diverse mix to feature every day on the Editorial Page and at go.madison.com/letters.

Today we honor the 1,130 people who sent us the nearly 1,700 letters to the editor we published in print and online during 2019. Thank you to all of our letter writers for your contribution to your newspaper and community. You engaged, challenged and in many cases called for action with your words.

Let’s keep the conversation going in 2020. Send your view, 200 words or less, to wsjopine@madison.com, and please include your address and phone number for verification.

You don’t need to agree with the views of our State Journal editorial board to have your letter selected. In fact, we give preference to publishing opinions that differ from our own.

Other ways to improve your chances of being publish include being clear and concise. Get right to your point and stick to the word limit. If you include data or other facts that we’ll need to check, please include links to your sources. The only editing of letters we do is for length, clarity and accuracy.

Though some readers submit multiple letters a week, we generally limit publication to no more than once every month, which allows for more voices to have their say.

If you haven’t written a letter to the editor before, give it a try. And if you are one of our regulars, please keep those emails coming.

Thank you for your involvement and commitment to your community.

