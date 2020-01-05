Thank you to all 1,130 of our letter writers

Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019 OUR VIEW: This year's list of State Journal guest columnists includes a diverse mix of knowledgeable experts and advocates

Letters to the editor can even influence the outcome of elections. They are a civil exchange of ideas — something we need more of in today’s society and politics.

The Wisconsin State Journal receives thousands of submissions from its readers each year, most by email, though some still arrive via the U.S. Postal Service. We look at every one and select a lively and diverse mix to feature every day on the Editorial Page and at go.madison.com/letters.

Today we honor the 1,130 people who sent us the nearly 1,700 letters to the editor we published in print and online during 2019. Thank you to all of our letter writers for your contribution to your newspaper and community. You engaged, challenged and in many cases called for action with your words.

Let’s keep the conversation going in 2020. Send your view, 200 words or less, to wsjopine@madison.com, and please include your address and phone number for verification.

You don’t need to agree with the views of our State Journal editorial board to have your letter selected. In fact, we give preference to publishing opinions that differ from our own.