Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019

We’ve published experts on butterflies, Abraham Lincoln and the finer points of Wisconsin’s health care system during the last year.

We’ve featured the writings of business and union leaders, politicians of all stripes and tribal members.

A farmer, golf instructor, psychologist and advocates for property rights, school choice, good government and the environment have all written longer, opinionated columns for our editorial pages during 2019.

The list is long, diverse and impressive. And we hope you have enjoyed and learned as much from them as we have — even if you don’t agree or remain skeptical.

With so much of social media and cable television catering to and reinforcing narrow if not exclusively partisan perspectives, your daily Wisconsin State Journal continues to provide a wide range of views on often complicated and controversial issues of the day.

Today we honor our guest writers from the past year by publishing their names. We also list our syndicated national columnists. And in Sunday’s newspaper, we will publish more than 1,000 names of every person who has had a letter to the editor published in the Wisconsin State Journal during 2019.

