Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019

We’ve published experts on butterflies, Abraham Lincoln and the finer points of Wisconsin’s health care system during the last year.
We’ve featured the writings of business and union leaders, politicians of all stripes and tribal members.
A farmer, golf instructor, psychologist and advocates for property rights, school choice, good government and the environment have all written longer, opinionated columns for our editorial pages during 2019.
The list is long, diverse and impressive. And we hope you have enjoyed and learned as much from them as we have — even if you don’t agree or remain skeptical.
With so much of social media and cable television catering to and reinforcing narrow if not exclusively partisan perspectives, your daily Wisconsin State Journal continues to provide a wide range of views on often complicated and controversial issues of the day.
Today we honor our guest writers from the past year by publishing their names. We also list our syndicated national columnists. And in Sunday’s newspaper, we will publish more than 1,000 names of every person who has had a letter to the editor published in the Wisconsin State Journal during 2019.
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing satirical holiday songs, with lyrics by Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee. Santa Claus visits the podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou joins our State Journal choir, telling about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup.
Please continue to share your views and engage in the civil and healthy dialog that our newspaper provides — in print, on madison.com, on your phone and across multiple digital platforms and apps.
Here is this year’s list of more than 135 guest columnists:
Pat Acker, K12’s Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin
Bruce Ackerman, Yale University
Sandra Adell, professor in the Department of Afro-American Studies, UW-Madison
Masood Akhtar, Muslim activist and founder of the group We Are Many — United Against Hate
Jonathan Anderson, former Wisconsin journalist and current Ph.D. student at the University of Minnesota
Quinn Anderson, UW-Milwaukee College Republicans
Gail Bailey, Jefferson, vaccination proponent
April Barker, attorney with Schott, Bublitz and Engel in Brookfield. She is co-vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
Matt Batzel, of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin-based national executive director of American Majority Action
Kurt R. Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce
Jim Bender, president, School Choice Wisconsin
Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison
Gregory Bond, Ph.D. in American history, UW-Madison
Mark Borchardt, of Marshfield, founder of 80 Feet Is Enough, a group advocating for property rights in Wisconsin
Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, 19th Assembly District
Gregory Clay, Washington, D.C., columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service
David Clutter, Driftless Area Land Conservancy
Gigi Cohen, co-founder of “tadada Scientific Lab”
Nancy Cowles, executive director, Kids In Danger
Douglas Cox, chairman, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
Ray Cross, president, University of Wisconsin System
Tim Cullen, chair of the State Governing Board of Common Cause in Wisconsin and former state senator
Steven Davis, Edgewood College
Dirk Debbink, of Oconomowoc, retired vice admiral and former chief of the Navy Reserves, and fellow at the American College of National Security Leaders
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation
Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association
Joseph J. Ellis, Pulitzer Prize-winning history professor
Tom Emery, historical researcher and writer
Michael Farren, Mercatus Center at George Mason University
Will Flanders, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
Ald. Grant Foster, Madison City Council
Dan Frei, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association
Laurie Frost, psychologist
Luke Fuszard, Middleton City Council
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay
Larry Gallup, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Adam Garber, U.S. PIRG consumer watchdog
Annie Laurie Gaylor, Women’s Medical Fund of Wisconsin
Kyle Geissler, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
Mary Ellen Gevelinger, interim president of Edgewood College
Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin state treasurer
Danny Goldberg, author
Dr. Robert N. Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health
Rick Graber, president and chief executive officer of the Bradley Foundation
Michael Graham, political editor of NH Journal
Erin Grunze, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin
Fritz Grutzner, chair of the United Way of Dane County
Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, State Assembly
Jay Heck, Common Cause in Wisconsin
Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright
Bill Hickey, Lapham-Hickey Steel
Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Assembly minority leader
Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin
Adam Hoffer, UW-La Crosse
Jim Imhoff, CEO of First Weber
Dr. Tim Jessick, palliative medicine physician, Menomonee Falls
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee
R.J. Johnson, political consultant for conservative causes and candidates in Wisconsin
Deb Jordahl, political consultant for conservative causes and candidates in Wisconsin
Joseph Kabamba, caseworker at World Relief Fox Valley
George Kamperschroer, retired business lawyer and certified public accountant who served on the Madison Police and Fire Commission
Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s attorney general
Chris Klein, American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin
James Kramer, Simpson Street Free Press
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee
Rick Larson, Monona
Alan Lowe, executive director, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
Patrick Maier, rural Waunakee farmer
Seth Masket, Center on American Politics at the University of Denver
Mike McCabe, former Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor
Christine McDaniel, Mercatus Center at George Mason University
Scott McDonell, Dane County clerk
George Meyer, executive director, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation
Stephen R. Meyers, professor of geoscience at UW-Madison
Stephen Mihm, University of Georgia
Matthew Mitchell, Mercatus Center at George Mason University
Meaghan Mobbs, clinical psychology predoctoral fellow at Columbia University and a West Point graduate, former Army captain and Afghanistan veteran
Mark Moody, former state Medicaid administrator
Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy
Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine
Ken Nordlund, emeritus clinical professor, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.
Greg Nycz, Family Health Center, Marshfield
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette
Karen Oberhauser, director of the Madison Arboretum and expert on monarch butterflies
Aaron Olver, University Research Park in Madison
Ryan Owens, Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership
Anthony Pahnke, vice president of the Family Farm Defenders
Amitabh Pal, Madison author
Joe Parisi, Dane County executive
Sonny Perdue, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
Drew Petersen, president of the UW System Board of Regents
Cori Peterson, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
Jared Pincin, The King’s College in New York
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth
Alison Prange, president, Henry Vilas Zoological Society
Martin A. Preizler, former state Medicaid administrator
Ariel Procaccia, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh
Mark Redsten, president and CEO of Clean Wisconsin
Brian Reisinger, Platform Communications
Pat Richter, former athletic director for UW-Madison, Badger Air Community Council
Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee
Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison
Louise S. Robbins, Information School at UW-Madison
Lulu Rodriguez, Seed Science Center at Iowa State
Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah
Mark Anthony Rolo, member, Bad River Band of Ojibwe
Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Kelly Ruh, 8th Congressional District chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin
Jared Schroeder, Southern Methodist University in Dallas
Andrew L. Seidel, Freedom From Religion Foundation
Sue Shapcott, golf instructor
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Senate minority leader
Marvin Sieger, Badger Air Community Council
Daniel Smith, retired dairy farmer and president and CEO of Cooperative Network
Libby Sobic, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
Julie Stamm, Department of Kinesiology, UW-Madison
Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, Assembly majority Leader
Dan Stier, former chief legal counsel for the state Department of Health Services and national director of the Network for Public Health Law
CJ Szafir, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
Robert H. Tai, University of Virginia
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison
Bethany Thayer, registered dietitian nutritionist, Detroit
Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua
James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance
Peter Ubel, physician and behavioral scientist at Duke University
Andrew Waity, Madison Teachers Inc.
Noah Wall, FreedomWorks
Jake Walsh, UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology
Ryan J. Walsh, former chief deputy solicitor general of Wisconsin who helped defend the state’s “right to work” law
Brent Walter, senior vice president, Henry Vilas Zoological Society
David Ward, director of government affairs and dairy for the Cooperative Network
James Werline, pharmacist, San Antonio
Jim Wheeler, retired Madison police captain and chairman of the United Way of Dane County’s Income Community Solutions Team
Noah Williams, Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, UW-Madison
Kevin Wymore, retired public health analyst
Wendong Zhang, Iowa State University