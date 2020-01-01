Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019
0 comments
Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019
alert
EDITORIAL

Thank you guest writers for your insights during 2019

  • 0

We’ve published experts on butterflies, Abraham Lincoln and the finer points of Wisconsin’s health care system during the last year.

We’ve featured the writings of business and union leaders, politicians of all stripes and tribal members.

A farmer, golf instructor, psychologist and advocates for property rights, school choice, good government and the environment have all written longer, opinionated columns for our editorial pages during 2019.

The list is long, diverse and impressive. And we hope you have enjoyed and learned as much from them as we have — even if you don’t agree or remain skeptical.

With so much of social media and cable television catering to and reinforcing narrow if not exclusively partisan perspectives, your daily Wisconsin State Journal continues to provide a wide range of views on often complicated and controversial issues of the day.

Today we honor our guest writers from the past year by publishing their names. We also list our syndicated national columnists. And in Sunday’s newspaper, we will publish more than 1,000 names of every person who has had a letter to the editor published in the Wisconsin State Journal during 2019.

Center Stage: Sing along with this year's political Christmas carols

Center Stage: Sing along with this year's political Christmas carols

On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing satirical holiday songs, with lyrics by Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee. Santa Claus visits the podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou joins our State Journal choir, telling about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup.

Please continue to share your views and engage in the civil and healthy dialog that our newspaper provides — in print, on madison.com, on your phone and across multiple digital platforms and apps.

Here is this year’s list of more than 135 guest columnists:

Pat Acker, K12’s Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Bruce Ackerman, Yale University

Sandra Adell, professor in the Department of Afro-American Studies, UW-Madison

Masood Akhtar, Muslim activist and founder of the group We Are Many — United Against Hate

Jonathan Anderson, former Wisconsin journalist and current Ph.D. student at the University of Minnesota

Quinn Anderson, UW-Milwaukee College Republicans

Gail Bailey, Jefferson, vaccination proponent

April Barker, attorney with Schott, Bublitz and Engel in Brookfield. She is co-vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Matt Batzel, of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin-based national executive director of American Majority Action

Kurt R. Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce

Jim Bender, president, School Choice Wisconsin

Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison

Gregory Bond, Ph.D. in American history, UW-Madison

Mark Borchardt, of Marshfield, founder of 80 Feet Is Enough, a group advocating for property rights in Wisconsin

Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, 19th Assembly District

Gregory Clay, Washington, D.C., columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service

David Clutter, Driftless Area Land Conservancy

Gigi Cohen, co-founder of “tadada Scientific Lab”

Nancy Cowles, executive director, Kids In Danger

Douglas Cox, chairman, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Ray Cross, president, University of Wisconsin System

Tim Cullen, chair of the State Governing Board of Common Cause in Wisconsin and former state senator

Steven Davis, Edgewood College

Dirk Debbink, of Oconomowoc, retired vice admiral and former chief of the Navy Reserves, and fellow at the American College of National Security Leaders

U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association

Joseph J. Ellis, Pulitzer Prize-winning history professor

Tom Emery, historical researcher and writer

Michael Farren, Mercatus Center at George Mason University

Will Flanders, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Ald. Grant Foster, Madison City Council

Dan Frei, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association

Laurie Frost, psychologist

Luke Fuszard, Middleton City Council

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay

Larry Gallup, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Adam Garber, U.S. PIRG consumer watchdog

Annie Laurie Gaylor, Women’s Medical Fund of Wisconsin

Kyle Geissler, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Mary Ellen Gevelinger, interim president of Edgewood College

Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin state treasurer

Danny Goldberg, author

Dr. Robert N. Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Rick Graber, president and chief executive officer of the Bradley Foundation

Michael Graham, political editor of NH Journal

Erin Grunze, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Fritz Grutzner, chair of the United Way of Dane County

Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, State Assembly

Jay Heck, Common Cause in Wisconsin

Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright

Bill Hickey, Lapham-Hickey Steel

Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Assembly minority leader

Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin

Adam Hoffer, UW-La Crosse

Jim Imhoff, CEO of First Weber

Dr. Tim Jessick, palliative medicine physician, Menomonee Falls

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee

R.J. Johnson, political consultant for conservative causes and candidates in Wisconsin

Deb Jordahl, political consultant for conservative causes and candidates in Wisconsin

Joseph Kabamba, caseworker at World Relief Fox Valley

George Kamperschroer, retired business lawyer and certified public accountant who served on the Madison Police and Fire Commission

Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s attorney general

Chris Klein, American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin

James Kramer, Simpson Street Free Press

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee

Rick Larson, Monona

Alan Lowe, executive director, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Patrick Maier, rural Waunakee farmer

Seth Masket, Center on American Politics at the University of Denver

Mike McCabe, former Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor

Christine McDaniel, Mercatus Center at George Mason University

Scott McDonell, Dane County clerk

George Meyer, executive director, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation

Stephen R. Meyers, professor of geoscience at UW-Madison

Stephen Mihm, University of Georgia

Matthew Mitchell, Mercatus Center at George Mason University

Meaghan Mobbs, clinical psychology predoctoral fellow at Columbia University and a West Point graduate, former Army captain and Afghanistan veteran

Mark Moody, former state Medicaid administrator

Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy

Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine

Ken Nordlund, emeritus clinical professor, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.

Greg Nycz, Family Health Center, Marshfield

Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette

Karen Oberhauser, director of the Madison Arboretum and expert on monarch butterflies

Aaron Olver, University Research Park in Madison

Ryan Owens, Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership

Anthony Pahnke, vice president of the Family Farm Defenders

Amitabh Pal, Madison author

Joe Parisi, Dane County executive

Sonny Perdue, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Drew Petersen, president of the UW System Board of Regents

Cori Peterson, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Jared Pincin, The King’s College in New York

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth

Alison Prange, president, Henry Vilas Zoological Society

Martin A. Preizler, former state Medicaid administrator

Ariel Procaccia, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

Mark Redsten, president and CEO of Clean Wisconsin

Brian Reisinger, Platform Communications

Pat Richter, former athletic director for UW-Madison, Badger Air Community Council

Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee

Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison

Louise S. Robbins, Information School at UW-Madison

Lulu Rodriguez, Seed Science Center at Iowa State

Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah

Mark Anthony Rolo, member, Bad River Band of Ojibwe

Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Kelly Ruh, 8th Congressional District chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin

Jared Schroeder, Southern Methodist University in Dallas

Andrew L. Seidel, Freedom From Religion Foundation

Sue Shapcott, golf instructor

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Senate minority leader

Marvin Sieger, Badger Air Community Council

Daniel Smith, retired dairy farmer and president and CEO of Cooperative Network

Libby Sobic, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Julie Stamm, Department of Kinesiology, UW-Madison

Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, Assembly majority Leader

Dan Stier, former chief legal counsel for the state Department of Health Services and national director of the Network for Public Health Law

CJ Szafir, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Robert H. Tai, University of Virginia

Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison

Bethany Thayer, registered dietitian nutritionist, Detroit

Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua

James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance

Peter Ubel, physician and behavioral scientist at Duke University

Andrew Waity, Madison Teachers Inc.

Noah Wall, FreedomWorks

Jake Walsh, UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology

Ryan J. Walsh, former chief deputy solicitor general of Wisconsin who helped defend the state’s “right to work” law

Brent Walter, senior vice president, Henry Vilas Zoological Society

David Ward, director of government affairs and dairy for the Cooperative Network

James Werline, pharmacist, San Antonio

Jim Wheeler, retired Madison police captain and chairman of the United Way of Dane County’s Income Community Solutions Team

Noah Williams, Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, UW-Madison

Kevin Wymore, retired public health analyst

Wendong Zhang, Iowa State University

National voices offer strong opinion, analysis

Our many syndicated columnists hail from across the country with journalism chops and unique perspectives. Those with single asterisks by their names have won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary. Those with double asterisks were finalists:

Esther Cepeda, Washington Post

Steve Chapman, Chicago Tribune

S.E. Cupp, CNN

Jonah Goldberg, former editor at the National Review

John Kass**, Chicago Tribune

Dana Milbank, Washington Post

Leonard Pitts Jr.*, Miami Herald

Trudy Rubin**, Philadelphia Inquirer

Marc Thiessen, Washington Post

Cal Thomas, Tribune Content Agency

Cynthia Tucker*, (formerly) Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics