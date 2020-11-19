Thank President Trump for investing in Madison

Thank you, Mr. President, for your contribution to Madison's economy.
Donald Trump just delivered what amounts to a small stimulus package for the one city that seems to dislike him the most.
It's remarkable, really. Madison should happily accept Trump's private donation, given the economic difficulties the pandemic has caused here.
The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it would pay for a recount of the Nov. 3 presidential vote only in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Trump has to pay for this second tally of ballots because he lost Wisconsin by more than twice the margin the Republican-run Legislature has deemed worthy of a free recount.
Trump this week wired $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (which wisely required payment in advance from the former casino developer). About $740,000 will go to Dane County to pay for a couple hundred people to recount ballots for days at Monona Terrace in the heart of Madison. The rest of Trump's payment -- about $2 million -- is covering the cost to recount Milwaukee County's ballots.
Trump may imagine these efforts will change the result of his losing campaign. But that's nearly impossible. Trump lost -- fair and square -- to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes in the Badger State. Past recounts have proven our election system remarkably accurate, changing at most a few hundred ballots.
Moreover, Dane and Milwaukee counties are the last places you'd look for more votes favoring the Republican ticket. Dane backed Biden by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Milwaukee preferred Biden 2-to-1.
The Trump campaign may wish to find ballots cast for Biden that weren't properly handled or filled out. Maybe they can convince a judge to throw some out. But that's not going to happen more than 20,000 times.
It's true Madison is home to some "irregularities." Monona Terrace, where the counting will occur, is a little odd. Based on a design by Frank Lloyd Wright, it features two narrow spiral driveways on either side of a long glassy building adorned with trees and fountains.
If Trump staffers walk to nearby State Street, they'll see some unusual sights. Art Paul Schlosser, Madison's inimitable street musician, plays a kazoo and sings a song about purple bananas on the moon.
But these sorts of "irregularities" aren't going to cost Biden any votes.
Trump could demand a recount of Dane County's presidential ballots a third and a fourth time, until all his leftover campaign cash is gone. That still won't change the result.
Maybe Trump's investment in Madison should be dubbed "TrumpCare," given its benefits to Madison's economic health? It is what it is -- a small yet welcome stimulus from the last guy you'd expect to splurge on our city.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!