Thank President Trump for investing in Madison

Trump may imagine these efforts will change the result of his losing campaign. But that's nearly impossible. Trump lost -- fair and square -- to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes in the Badger State. Past recounts have proven our election system remarkably accurate, changing at most a few hundred ballots.

Moreover, Dane and Milwaukee counties are the last places you'd look for more votes favoring the Republican ticket. Dane backed Biden by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Milwaukee preferred Biden 2-to-1.

The Trump campaign may wish to find ballots cast for Biden that weren't properly handled or filled out. Maybe they can convince a judge to throw some out. But that's not going to happen more than 20,000 times.

It's true Madison is home to some "irregularities." Monona Terrace, where the counting will occur, is a little odd. Based on a design by Frank Lloyd Wright, it features two narrow spiral driveways on either side of a long glassy building adorned with trees and fountains.