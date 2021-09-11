Tell your children where you were on 9/11, how it felt, why America pulled together

Thankfully, that never happened, though F-16s from Truax did have to confront a stolen plane from Canada, escorting it to a safe landing in Missouri. On another occasion, they responded to a jet with a passenger breaking into the cockpit, though authorities determined the intruder wasn’t a terrorist.

“I certainly felt proud that we were there just in case something happened, and as a deterrent,” Van Roo said last week. “It’s hard even for this generation in the military to understand how different the day before 9/11 was from the day after 9/11.”

The world changed in so many ways.

America lost its innocence 20 years ago on Sept. 11, realizing in the most dreadful of ways that we were vulnerable to fanatical enemies who could exact a terrible toll despite limited resources and crude means of violence. Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon in Washington when a third plane crashed there, and in Pennsylvania where a fourth jet plunged into a field (thanks to courageous passengers who fought the hijackers, preventing what might have been the destruction of the U.S. Capitol).

“Never forget” became America’s rallying cry. We’ll never forget the lives taken nor the heroes who saved lives. First-responders ran into burning towers. Many never made it out.